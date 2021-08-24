Global Real-Time Payments Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

Real-Time Payments Market:

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Real-Time Payments Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Real-Time Payments Market is valued at approximately USD 5 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Smartphones ownership, adoption of cloud-based solutions, rising customers’ demand for immediacy of payments and quicker payment settlements are promoting the growth of the market. Growing smartphones ownership across the globe is also driving the market growth. For instance, according to pew research center report in 2018, around 77% of total individuals in United States owns a smartphone. Moreover 67% of total individuals of Canada owns a smartphone. Thus, rising smartphone ownership and growing demand for real time payment is expected to fuel the market growth.

The report on global Real-Time Payments market includes Nature of Payment, Component, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size and Vertical segments. Nature of Payment segment includes Person-to-Person, Person-To-Business, Business-To-Person and Others, Component segment is sub-segmented into Solutions and Services Deployment Mode is further categorized into On-Premises and Cloud and Vertical segment is further categorized into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and Ecommerce, Government and Energy and Utilities.

The regional analysis of Global Real-Time Payments Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading market region for global Real-Time Payments market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as increasing rate of digitalization, growing adoption of advanced technologies, and economic developments are promoting the growth of the market.

The leading market players mainly include-

ACI Worldwide

FIS

Fiserv

PayPal

Wirecard

Mastercard

Worldline

Temenos

Visa

Apple

Alipay (Ant Financial)

Global Payments

Capegemini

Icon Solutions

REPAY

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3900664-global-real-time-payments-market-size-study-by

By Nature of Payment:

Person-to-Person

Person-To-Business

Business-To-Person

By Component:

Solutions

Payment Gateway

Payment Processing

Payment Security and Fraud Management

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Deployment Mode:

Deployment Mode

Cloud

By Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecommunications

Retail and Ecommerce

Government

Energy and Utilities

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Real-Time Payments Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Real-Time Payments Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Real-Time Payments Market, By Nature of Payment

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Real-Time Payments Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Person-to-Person

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Person-To-Business

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Business-To-Person

5.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4. Others

5.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global Real-Time Payments Market, By Component

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Global Real-Time Payments Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Solutions

6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.1.3. Market sub-segmentation

6.3.1.3.1. Payment Gateway

6.3.1.3.2. Payment Processing

6.3.1.3.3. Payment Security and Fraud Management

6.3.2. Services

6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2.3. Market sub-segmentation

6.3.2.3.1. Professional Services

6.3.2.3.2. Managed Services

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3900664-global-real-time-payments-market-size-study-by

Norah Trent

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)