Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR)Market Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2025 Industry Overview by Types, Top Regions, Application, Key-Companies & Future Prospects

Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2025

Shortwave infrared (SWIR) light is typically defined as light in the 0.9 – 1.7?m wavelength range, but can also be classified from 0.7 – 2.5?m. Since silicon sensors have an upper limit of approximately 1.0?m, SWIR imaging requires unique optical and electronic components capable of performing in the specific SWIR range. Shortwave infrared (SWIR) defines a specific wavelength range over which optical and electronic components are designed and coated. SWIR imaging offers a number of advantages compared to visible when used for inspection, sorting, surveillance, quality control, and host of other applications.

North America held the largest size of the SWIR market in 2017 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Military and defense, industrial, and commercial are the major verticals that account for a significant share of the SWIR market in North America. Besides, this region is witnessing increasing demand for these cameras, especially cooled SWIR cameras, from the scientific research vertical.

The Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) market was valued at 700 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1310 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Shortwave Infrared (SWIR).

Geographically, global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Sensors Unlimited

Flir Systems

Xenics

New Imaging Technologies

Allied Vision Technologies

Raptor Photonics

Sofradir Group

Princeton Instruments

Photon Etc

Hamamatsu Photonics

Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Breakdown Data by Type

By Scanning Type

Area Scan

Line Scan

By Technology

Cooled

Uncooled

Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Breakdown Data by Application

Scientific Research

Commercial

Industrial

Medical

Military & Defense

Others

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

