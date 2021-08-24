Global Smart Agriculture Solution Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis Forecast to 2025
Smart Agriculture Solution Market 2019
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Smart Agriculture Solution Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Smart Agriculture Solution Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
In 2018, the global Smart Agriculture Solution market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Smart Agriculture Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Agriculture Solution development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Dirt Road Data, Inc.
Iteris, Inc.
CropMetrics LLC
Agribotix LLC
AgriSight, Inc.
SemiosBio Technologies Inc.
Granular, Inc.
Trimble Navigation Ltd.
Site-Specific Technology Development Group, Inc.
AgJunction LLC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Precision Farming
Livestock Monitoring
Fish Farming
Smart Greenhouses
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Smart Agriculture Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Smart Agriculture Solution development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Key Stakeholders
Smart Agriculture Solution Manufacturers
Smart Agriculture Solution Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Smart Agriculture Solution Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Smart Agriculture Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.4.4 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Smart Agriculture Solution Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Precision Farming
1.5.3 Livestock Monitoring
1.5.4 Fish Farming
1.5.5 Smart Greenhouses
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Smart Agriculture Solution Market Size
2.2 Smart Agriculture Solution Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Smart Agriculture Solution Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Smart Agriculture Solution Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Dirt Road Data, Inc.
12.1.1 Dirt Road Data, Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Smart Agriculture Solution Introduction
12.1.4 Dirt Road Data, Inc. Revenue in Smart Agriculture Solution Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Dirt Road Data, Inc. Recent Development
12.2 Iteris, Inc.
12.2.1 Iteris, Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Smart Agriculture Solution Introduction
12.2.4 Iteris, Inc. Revenue in Smart Agriculture Solution Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Iteris, Inc. Recent Development
12.3 CropMetrics LLC
12.3.1 CropMetrics LLC Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Smart Agriculture Solution Introduction
12.3.4 CropMetrics LLC Revenue in Smart Agriculture Solution Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 CropMetrics LLC Recent Development
12.4 Agribotix LLC
12.4.1 Agribotix LLC Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Smart Agriculture Solution Introduction
12.4.4 Agribotix LLC Revenue in Smart Agriculture Solution Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Agribotix LLC Recent Development
12.5 AgriSight, Inc.
12.5.1 AgriSight, Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Smart Agriculture Solution Introduction
12.5.4 AgriSight, Inc. Revenue in Smart Agriculture Solution Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 AgriSight, Inc. Recent Development
12.6 SemiosBio Technologies Inc.
12.6.1 SemiosBio Technologies Inc. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Smart Agriculture Solution Introduction
12.6.4 SemiosBio Technologies Inc. Revenue in Smart Agriculture Solution Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 SemiosBio Technologies Inc. Recent Development
12.7 Granular, Inc.
12.7.1 Granular, Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Smart Agriculture Solution Introduction
12.7.4 Granular, Inc. Revenue in Smart Agriculture Solution Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Granular, Inc. Recent Development
12.8 Trimble Navigation Ltd.
12.8.1 Trimble Navigation Ltd. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Smart Agriculture Solution Introduction
12.8.4 Trimble Navigation Ltd. Revenue in Smart Agriculture Solution Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Trimble Navigation Ltd. Recent Development
12.9 Site-Specific Technology Development Group, Inc.
12.9.1 Site-Specific Technology Development Group, Inc. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Smart Agriculture Solution Introduction
12.9.4 Site-Specific Technology Development Group, Inc. Revenue in Smart Agriculture Solution Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Site-Specific Technology Development Group, Inc. Recent Development
12.10 AgJunction LLC
12.10.1 AgJunction LLC Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Smart Agriculture Solution Introduction
12.10.4 AgJunction LLC Revenue in Smart Agriculture Solution Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 AgJunction LLC Recent Development
Continued….
