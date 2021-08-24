Hydraulic Fracturing Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2023

New Study On “2018-2023 Hydraulic Fracturing Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global hydraulic fracturing market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 8.2% during 2018-2023. The global hydraulic fracturing market is growing at a modest rate due to rise in adoption of hydraulic fracturing in oil & gas market for shale exploration and production. Significant investment from government and private players are expected to boost the global hydraulic fracturing market. Global adoption and exploration in shale products and technological advancement has been driving the market. Other key factors that are driving the global hydraulic fracturing market include shale drilling & energy revolution across the globe. R&D investment and research program are guiding the market to explore shale gas through safe technology without harming the environment.

However, requirement of huge amount of water and chemicals in global hydraulic fracturing market is restraining the market growth. Stringent government regulations & policies may also affect the market growth. Concern for water contamination, seismic wave formation and sliding crude oil prices are expected to affect the market growth. However, huge demand in APAC region and adoption of waterless fracturing foams are expected to boost the market.

North America contributes highest in the overall hydraulic fracturing market followed by Europe due to rising shale gas production and technological advancement. Additionally, North America has abundant shale reserves that are commercially viable as a result hydraulic fracturing market is widely adopted for shale gas formation. Moreover, APAC has been predicted as the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as China, India, Japan and Korea have huge demand for hydraulic fracturing for shale production. The key players in the global hydraulic fracturing market include Baker Hughes Inc., C&J Energy Services Inc., Cudd Energy Services, Halliburton, Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., RPC, Inc., Schlumberger, Statoil ASA, Superior Well Services Inc., Trican Well Service Ltd. and Weatherford International Inc.

Market Segmentation

Global Hydraulic fracturing Market Research and Forecast, By Application

Global Hydraulic fracturing Market Research and Forecast, By Technology

Global Hydraulic fracturing Market Research and Forecast, By Material

Global Hydraulic fracturing Market Research and Forecast, By Shale Type

The Report covers

Comprehensive research methodology of global hydraulic fracturing market. this report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with analyst insights & key market trends.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global hydraulic fracturing market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global hydraulic fracturing

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

BAKER HUGHES INC.

2. BP PLC

3. C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC.

4. CALFRAC WELL SERVICES LTD.

5. CUDD ENERGY SERVICES.

6. EXXONMOBIL

7. FTS INTERNATIONAL

8. HALLIBURTON

9. NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD.

10. PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

11. PETROBRAS

12. ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

13. RPC, INC.

14. SCHLUMBERGER

15. STATOIL ASA

16. SUPERIOR WELL SERVICES INC.

17. TACROM SERVICES S.R.L.

18. TRICAN WELL SERVICE LTD.

19. UNITED OILFIELD SERVICES.

20. WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL INC.

