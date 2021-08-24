Industrial Gases Market Insight Research Report Global Forecast 2019-2023 by Air Liquide S.A., Linde AG, Air Products, Praxair Inc., BASF, Gulf Cryo, Airgas, Air Products and Chemicals

Industrial Gases Market Overview

Industrial Gases are gaseous materials which are produced in large quantities for use in multiple manufacturing processes. Industrial gases are valued for their reactivity, inertness and other superior physical properties. Industrial gas demand across the globe is likely to increase and represent considerable growth over the next couple of years, projects Market Research Future (MRFR) in a detailed research report. Industrial gases are used in a myriad of applications across diverse industries.

Industrial gases are produced in relatively large quantities and are utilized for variety of industrial purposes. The principal industrial gases are nitrogen, oxygen, argon, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, helium and acetylene.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Industrial gases are extensively utilized in various end-use industries such as metal and metallurgy, healthcare, chemicals, automotive, aerospace, food and beverages and others. Metal manufacturing activities have increased exponentially in the last few years. Adoption of gas metal arc welding process by manufacturers in order to improve the quality and productivity is one of the major factors that are driving the global industrial gases market towards higher verticals

Use of cryogenic distillation for production of oxygen in large quantities is fueling the commercial demand for oxygen in the global market, which in turn is propelling the growth of the global industrial gases market. High demand for liquefied gases such as liquid nitrogen, LPG, carbon dioxide and others has created potential opportunities for the expansion of the global industrial gases market.

The development of cryogenic technologies such as air separation and hydrogen reforming technologies are acting as the cornerstone for the expansion of industrial gases market, globally. Utilization of industrial gases for packaging and other purposes in food and beverages industry and high demand or gases such as argon and oxygen for metal fabrication purposes in the automotive and aerospace industries are resulting in the significant growth of the global industrial gases market.

Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players that are operating in the global industrial gases market are Air Liquide S.A., Linde AG, Air Products, Praxair Inc., BASF, Airgas Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Ellen Barrie Industrial Gases Ltd., Messer Group GmbH, The Southern Gas Ltd., MATHESON Tri-Gas Inc., Abdullah Hashim Industrial Gases & Equipment Co. Ltd., Mohsin Haider Darwish LLC, Bhuruka Gases Ltd., Asia Technical Gas Co (PTE) LTD (ATG), Buzwair Industrial Gases Factory, Bristol Gases – Concorde Corodex Group, National Industrial Gas Plants – Mohammed Hamad Al Mana Group, Yateem Oxygen, Dubai Industrial Gases, India Glycols Ltd., Tripti Gases Pvt. Limited, SICGIL India Limited, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd., and Goyal MG Gases Pvt. Ltd.

Industrial Gases Market Segmentation

The global industrial gas market has been segmented on the basis of gas type and application.

Based on application, the industrial gases market has been segmented into healthcare, metal and metallurgy, pharma and biotech, chemicals, automotive and aerospace, electronics, pulp and paper, food and beverages and others.

Based on gas type, the industrial gases market has been segmented into oxygen, helium, nitrogen, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, acetylene, argon and others.

Regional Outlook

The region-wise analysis of the global industrial gases market includes four major regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and the rest of the world.

The industrial gases market in the North America region is majorly driven by the high demand for industrial gases in rapidly developing automotive and construction industries in this region. The industrial gases market in the Asia Pacific region is expanding at a significant growth rate owing to the increased production activities for the export of industrial gases and also due to increasing use of basic oxygen furnace technology by major metal and metallurgy companies which is increasing the consumption of industrial gases in this region.

