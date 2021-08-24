Matcha Green Tea Powder Market 2019, by AIYA, Marushichi Seicha, Shaoxing Royal Tea, Marukyu Koyamaen, Ujimatcha, Yanoen, AOI Seicha, DoMatcha

Matcha Green Tea Powder Market valued approximately USD xx billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Matcha Green Tea Powder is grown up in japan and is a ceremony tea.

Matcha is basically a food that comprises finely grinded whole tea leaf powder. Unlike regular tea that is poured in hot water due to which some of its nutrients remain in teabag or pot, the matcha green tea powder is mixed with cold or hot water and that gives the benefits of whole tea leaves. The growth of the matcha green tea powder is primarily driven by growth in health consciousness among people about healthy beverages. However, high cost of the matcha tea may pose a challenge to the growth of the market.

The regional analysis of Matcha Green Tea Powder Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Matcha Green Tea Powder Market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Matcha Green Tea Powder market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Matcha Green Tea Powder Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Matcha Green Tea Powder Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Matcha Green Tea Powder Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

? Drinking-Use Matcha Green Tea Powder

? Additive-Use Matcha Green Tea Powder

By Application:

? Drinking Tea

? Pastry

? Ice Cream

? Beverage

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The leading Market players mainly include-

AIYA

Marushichi Seicha

Shaoxing Royal Tea

Marukyu Koyamaen

Ujimatcha

Yanoen

AOI Seicha

DoMatcha

