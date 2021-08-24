Morocco Country Intelligence Market 2018 Report Competitive landscape and company snapshots by Maroc Telecom, Orange Morocco, Inwi, beIn Sports, OSN, ART

“Morocco: Country Intelligence Report“, a new Country Intelligence Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Morocco today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2023. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

GlobalData expects Morocco’s total telecommunications and pay-TV services revenue to reach $3.2 billion in 2018, up by 5.6% over 2017, driven by strong growth in mobile data, fixed broadband and pay-TV revenue. Mobile data revenue will overtake mobile voice to emerge as the leading segment in 2020, supported by increasing mobile Internet subscriptions and projected rise in adoption of 4G services. Going forward, the government will focus on improving broadband connectivity in the country, while mobile operators will focus on 4G expansions and offering data-centric plans.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Demographic and macroeconomic context in Morocco.

– The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

– Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

– The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

– Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets.

– Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Major Companies Mentioned:

Maroc Telecom

Orange Morocco

Inwi

beIn Sports

OSN

ART

Scope

– The total revenue of the telecom and pay-TV services markets in Morocco is set to grow at a 3.2% CAGR over 2018-2023. Mobile data, fixed broadband and pay-tv will be the key segments driving growth in the total market over the next five years.

– Mobile voice market will see its revenue decline over the forecast period due to growing consumer migration towards OTT based communication solutions.

– Fixed broadband will be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period, with a CAGR of 15.2%, led by government initiative to improve broadband connectivity in the country.

– 3G will surpass 2G as the leading mobile technology in 2019, while 4G subscriptions will grow at the fastest rate to account for 41.1% of total mobile subscriptions by 2023-end.

This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Morocco's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying GlobalData's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Morocco's mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Morocco's telecommunications markets.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Morocco.

