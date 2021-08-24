Motor Protection Systems 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.45% and Forecast to 2022

The motor protection systems provide protection to motors and equipment connected to them, during electrical hazards. These electrical hazards can be a result of either a fault in electricals circuit or due to mechanical contamination in the environment. Motor protection systems are multifunctional systems that are used to safeguard motors against electrical, mechanical, and thermal fluctuations or faults. Products and services included in this report consist of sales and replacement of overload relays, vacuum contactors, motor protection circuit breakers (MPCBs), and combination starters. Motors used in commercial and residential segments are excluded from the scope of our report.

The analysts forecast the global motor protection systems market to grow at a CAGR of 4.45% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global motor protection systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Motor Protection Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ABB

• Eaton

• General Electric

• Rockwell Automation

• Schneider Electric

Other prominent vendors

• Basler Electric

• SEL

• ASHIDA

• Siemens

• Emerson

Market driver

• Rising use of electronic components in overload relays

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Low-cost vendors in APAC

Market challenge

• Low-cost vendors in APAC

Market trend

• Rising use of IIoT for motor condition monitoring

Market trend

• Rising use of IIoT for motor condition monitoring

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

