Nigeria Power Market Outlook to 2030 Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape

This report elaborates Nigeria’s power market structure and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the Nigerian power market’s regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape, and power projects at various stages of the supply chain is provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in Nigeria on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals market scenario in the country’s power sector is also included in the report.

Key Companies Mentioned:

Afam Power

Sapele Power

Ughelli Power

Get Sample Copy of Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2363530

Scope

– Snapshot of the country’s power sector across parameters – macro economics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential of the power sector.

– Statistics for installed capacity, power generation and consumption from 2000 to 2017, forecast for the next 13 years to 2030

– Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable and nuclear

– Data on leading current and upcoming projects

– Information on grid interconnectivity, transmission and distribution infrastructure and power exports and imports

– Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

– Detailed analysis of top market participant, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis.

Reasons to buy

– Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the country’s power sector

– Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the country’s power sector

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential

– Identify key partners and business development avenues

– Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

– Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2363530

Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 4

1.2 List of Figures 4

2 Executive Summary 5

2.1 Nigeria, Power Sector Outlook 5

3 Introduction 7

3.1 GlobalData Report Guidance 8

4 Nigeria, Power Market, Snapshot 9

4.1 Macroeconomic Factors 9

4.2 Supply Security 11

4.3 Opportunities 12

4.4 Challenges 12

5 Nigeria, Power Market, Market Analysis 13

5.1 Nigeria, Power Market, Market Structure 13

5.2 Nigeria, Power Market, Key Market Players 13

5.3 Nigeria, Power Market, Financial Deals 14

5.3.1 Deal Value and Volume Analysis, 2008-July 2018 14

5.3.2 Deals by Type, 2017 16

5.4 Nigeria, Power Market, Demand Structure 16

5.4.1 Power Consumption by Sector, 2017 18

6 Nigeria, Power Market, Regulatory Scenario 19

6.1 Nigeria, Power Market, Regulatory Framework 19

6.1.1 Electric Power Sector Reform Act 2005 19

6.1.2 Renewable Energy Master Plan 19

6.1.3 Multi-Year Tariff Order 2 20

6.1.4 Feed-in Tariff 20

6.1.5 Competitive Procurement 21

6.1.6 Green Bonds 2018 22

7 Nigeria Power Market, Capacity and Generation Overview 23

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.