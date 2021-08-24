Oil Field Bio-solvents 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.12% and Forecast to 2022

Oilfield bio solvents are solvents rendered from renewable resources of biological origin such as fruits, plants, and others. They are mainly found in liquid form and have low carbon content. Some of the important oilfield bio solvents are hydrocarbons, ester, ether, alcohols, glycol, and others. Oilfield bio solvents are employed to prevent the impact of volatile organic compounds (VOC) on the environment. The derivation of bio solvents from renewable resources makes oilfield bio solvents show high performance as carrier solvents, formulating ingredients, and cleaning solvents. Oilfield bio solvents demonstrate the excellent ability of solvating pigments, resins, and oils and greases in different oilfield applications.

The analysts forecast the global oil field bio-solvents market to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global oil field bio-solvents market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2578060-global-oil-field-bio-solvents-market-2017-2021

The report, Global Oil Field Bio-solvents market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Ashburn Chemical Technologies

• Croda

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Stephan Company

Market driver

• Increasing demand for environment-friendly products

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Variations pertaining to the availability of raw materials for bio-based solvents

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increasing commercialization of bio solvents

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2578060-global-oil-field-bio-solvents-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/423814649/oil-field-bio-solvents-2018-global-market-expected-to-grow-at-cagr-of-4-12-and-forecast-to-2022

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

• Segmentation by type

• Comparison by type

• Global oilfield bio-solvents market for hydrocarbons

• Global oilfield bio-solvents market for alcohols

• Global oilfield bio-solvents market for glycols

• Global oilfield bio-solvents market for ester

• Global oilfield bio-solvents market for ether

• Global oilfield bio-solvents market for others

• Market opportunity by product

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Oilfield bio-solvents market in the Americas 2016-2021

• Oilfield bio-solvents market in EMEA 2016-2021

• Oilfield bio-solvents market in APAC 2016-2021

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Increasing commercialization of bio solvents

• Bio-based terpenes as a novel replacement for toluene and xylene

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

..…..Continued