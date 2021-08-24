Omega-3 Market Global Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2024
Global Omega-3 Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.
Global Omega-3 Market 2019-2024
Omega-3, also called ?-3 fatty acids or n-3 fatty acids, are polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) with a double bond (C=C) at the third carbon atom from the end of the carbon chain. Three types of omega-3 PUFA involved in human physiology are ?-linolenic acid (ALA) (found in plant oils), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) (both commonly found in marine oils). They are considered essential fatty acids and necessary for human health but the body can’t make them. Also they play a role in brain health as well as normal growth and development.
Scope of the Global Omega-3 Market Report
This report focuses on the Omega-3 in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Currently, omega-3 is mainly distributed in Europe, North America, South America and China. Europe was the largest consumption region holding 37.40% of global share, while China consumption takes only 7.75% of global omega-3 in 2016. Manufactures are limited by regional distribution of fish resources. This industry is mainly concentrated in areas which have rich aquatic resources.
The market concentrate is rather dispersion, DSM, BASF, EPAX, Golden Omega, TASA, Omega Protein, Croda, Marine Ingredients, GC Rieber, Polaris are main manufacturers and the total share of top 3 is 37.67% in 2016, and the top 5 takes 48.30% of global production.
The worldwide market for Omega-3 is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 14900 million US$ in 2024, from 10400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Omega-3 Market Segment by Manufacturers
DSM
BASF
EPAX
Golden Omega
TASA
Omega Protein
Croda
KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients)
GC Rieber
Polaris
Auqi
Kinomega
Skuny
Xinzhou
Anti-Cancer
Sinomega
Orkla Health
LYSI
OLVEA Fish Oils
Hofseth BioCare
Nippon Suisan Kaisha
Bioprocess Algae
Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical
Maruha Nichiro Foods
Solutex
Global Omega-3 Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Omega-3 Market Segment by Type
Marine Omega-3
Algae Omega-3
Global Omega-3 Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Dietary Supplements
Fortified Food and Beverage
Infant Formula
Pharmaceuticals
Pet Foods
Others
