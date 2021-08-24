OUTSOURCED SOFTWARE TESTING MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025
Software testing plays an indispensable role in the growth of an enterprise. However, with the complexity of technology, the subjects of testing also increase.
The market growth is spurred by crowdsourcing testing services, which is gaining popularity.
In 2018, the global Outsourced Software Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Outsourced Software Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Outsourced Software Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
Amdocs
HP
IBM
Atos
CGI
Cigniti Technologies
CSC
HCL Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Financial Services
IT
Logistics
Medicine
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Outsourced Software Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Outsourced Software Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
