OUTSOURCED SOFTWARE TESTING MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

Software testing plays an indispensable role in the growth of an enterprise. However, with the complexity of technology, the subjects of testing also increase.

The market growth is spurred by crowdsourcing testing services, which is gaining popularity.

In 2018, the global Outsourced Software Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Outsourced Software Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Outsourced Software Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Amdocs

HP

IBM

Atos

CGI

Cigniti Technologies

CSC

HCL Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Services

IT

Logistics

Medicine

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Outsourced Software Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Outsourced Software Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Outsourced Software Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Outsourced Software Testing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Financial Services

1.5.3 IT

1.5.4 Logistics

1.5.5 Medicine

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Outsourced Software Testing Market Size

2.2 Outsourced Software Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Outsourced Software Testing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Outsourced Software Testing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Outsourced Software Testing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Outsourced Software Testing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Outsourced Software Testing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Outsourced Software Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Outsourced Software Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Outsourced Software Testing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Outsourced Software Testing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Accenture

12.1.1 Accenture Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Outsourced Software Testing Introduction

12.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Outsourced Software Testing Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Accenture Recent Development

12.2 Amdocs

12.2.1 Amdocs Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Outsourced Software Testing Introduction

12.2.4 Amdocs Revenue in Outsourced Software Testing Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Amdocs Recent Development

12.3 HP

12.3.1 HP Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Outsourced Software Testing Introduction

12.3.4 HP Revenue in Outsourced Software Testing Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 HP Recent Development

12.4 IBM

12.4.1 IBM Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Outsourced Software Testing Introduction

12.4.4 IBM Revenue in Outsourced Software Testing Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 IBM Recent Development

12.5 Atos

12.5.1 Atos Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Outsourced Software Testing Introduction

12.5.4 Atos Revenue in Outsourced Software Testing Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Atos Recent Development

12.7 CGI

12.7.1 CGI Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Outsourced Software Testing Introduction

12.7.4 CGI Revenue in Outsourced Software Testing Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 CGI Recent Development

12.8 Cigniti Technologies

12.8.1 Cigniti Technologies Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Outsourced Software Testing Introduction

12.8.4 Cigniti Technologies Revenue in Outsourced Software Testing Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Cigniti Technologies Recent Development

12.9 CSC

12.9.1 CSC Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Outsourced Software Testing Introduction

12.9.4 CSC Revenue in Outsourced Software Testing Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 CSC Recent Development

12.10 HCL Technologies

12.10.1 HCL Technologies Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Outsourced Software Testing Introduction

12.10.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in Outsourced Software Testing Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development

……Continued

