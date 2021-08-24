Pediatricians -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024
Pediatrics is the branch of medicine that involves the medical care of infants, children, and adolescents. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends people be under pediatric care up to the age of 21. A medical doctor who specializes in this area is known as a pediatrician, or pediatricians.
The classification of Pediatricians includes Respiratory, Gastroenterology, Emergency and others, and the proportion of Respiratory in 2018 is about 27.77%.
Pediatricians is widely for children age group in ＜1, 1-4, 5-10 and ＞10. The proportion of age ＜1 is about 36.13% in 2018.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36.58% in 2018. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31.48%.
In 2018, the global Pediatricians market size was 148500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 183100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Pediatricians status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pediatricians development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cincinnati Children’s Hospital
Boston Children’s Hospital
Necker–Enfants Malades Hospital
Children’s Hospital Colorado
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles
Rady Children’s Hospital
Queensland Children’s Hospital
Children’s Hospital of Fudan University
Children’s Hospital of Capital Institute of Pediatrics
King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre
Alder Hey Children’s Hospital
Addenbrooke’s Hospital
VPS Healthcare
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Respiratory
Gastroenterology
Emergency
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Year Old ＜1
Year Old 1 to 4
Year Old 5 to 10
Year Old ＞10
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Pediatricians status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Pediatricians development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
