Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Point-of-entry systems are installed in the main water line (where the first entry point of water is received) in your home before being distributed to any outlet points such as washing machines, toilets, sinks and bathrooms. Point-of-entry water purifier is a kind of water purifier installed in the family’s total water inlet to provide whole-house clean water for the family.
The global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Amway Global
Pentair
Panasonic Corporation
Culligan International
Philips
Best Water Technology Group
Coway
Brita
Katadyn Group
Haier Strauss Water
Halo Source
3M Center
Ion Exchange India Limited
Eureka Forbes Limited
Tata Chemicals
Kent RO System
Hindustan Unilever
A O Smith Corporation
Paragon Water System
Eco Water Systems
Market size by Product
Media Type Water Purifiers
RO Membrane Type Water Purifiers
Market size by End User
Household
Commercial
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Media Type Water Purifiers
1.4.3 RO Membrane Type Water Purifiers
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Household
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Market Size
2.1.1 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Sales by Regions
