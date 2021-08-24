Public Transport Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Public transport (also known as public transportation, public transit, or mass transit) is transport of passengers by group travel systems available for use by the general public, typically managed on a schedule, operated on established routes, and that charge a posted fee for each trip.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Public Transport market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Public Transport market by product type and applications/end industries.

Urban public transit differs distinctly among Asia, North America, and Europe. In Asia, profit-driven, privately-owned and publicly traded mass transit and real estate conglomerates predominantly operate public transit systems [6][7] In North America, municipal transit authorities most commonly run mass transit operations. In Europe, both state-owned and private companies predominantly operate mass transit systems, Public transport services can be profit-driven by use of pay-by-the-distance fares or funded by government subsidies in which flat rate fares are charged to each passenger. Services can be fully profitable through high usership numbers and high farebox recovery ratios, or can be regulated and possibly subsidised from local or national tax revenue. Fully subsidised, free of charge services operate in some towns and cities.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

Transport For London

MTR Corporation

Guangzhou Metro

Madrid Metro

Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority

Seoul Subway

The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority

Chicago Transit Authority

Bay Area Rapid Transit

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bus

Tram

Underground (Metro)

Regional taxi

Light rail

Train

High-speed line South

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

City

Rural

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Public Transport Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Public Transport

1.2 Classification of Public Transport by Types

1.2.1 Global Public Transport Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Public Transport Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Bus

1.2.4 Tram

1.2.5 Underground (Metro)

1.2.6 Regional taxi

1.2.7 Light rail

1.2.8 Train

1.2.9 High-speed line South

1.3 Global Public Transport Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Public Transport Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 City

1.3.3 Rural

1.4 Global Public Transport Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Public Transport Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Public Transport Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Public Transport Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Public Transport Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Public Transport Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Public Transport Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Public Transport (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Metropolitan Transportation Authority

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Public Transport Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Metropolitan Transportation Authority Public Transport Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Transport For London

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Public Transport Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Transport For London Public Transport Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 MTR Corporation

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Public Transport Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 MTR Corporation Public Transport Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Guangzhou Metro

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Public Transport Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Guangzhou Metro Public Transport Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Madrid Metro

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Public Transport Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Madrid Metro Public Transport Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Public Transport Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority Public Transport Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Seoul Subway

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Public Transport Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Seoul Subway Public Transport Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Public Transport Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority Public Transport Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



