Smartphone Screen Protector Market 2019 Company Profiles, Market Segments Landscape and Demand by Forecast To 2023

According to Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis, the Global Smartphone Screen Protector Market is projected to reach the valuation of USD 37,380.2 million by the end of 2023. The market will register a phenomenal CAGR throughout the forecast period (2018-2023).

The use of smartphones has surmounted around the globe. Their rising usage has led to the development of a number of additional products which enhance the overall functioning of the smartphone device. One such product is the smartphone screen protector that protects the mobile phone screen from scratches and any such damage.

The growing per capita income across the world is augmenting the demand for luxuries, which includes electronics such as smartphones, subsequently driving market growth of smartphone screen protector.

Segment Overview

Smartphones are prone to cracks owing to flimsy hands or hard surfaces. But screen protectors made from resilient materials can provide these devices with the required protection. By materials, the smartphone screen protector market is segmented into polyethylene terephthalate (PT), thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), and glass. Types of protectors in the market include 2D, 2.5D, 3D, and 9H tempered glass.

Various sizes discussed in the report include 0.21 mm, 0.26 mm, 0.33 mm, and 0.48 mm. Applications include smartphones and tablets.

The segments covered in the Smartphone Screen Protector Market Report are analyzed with respect to five major regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA), with respective country-level market sizing. The report discusses in detail the various players and their respective strategies to enhance their value and supply chain.

Global Smartphone Screen Protector Market – Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players operating in the Global Smartphone Screen Protector Market are ZAGG Inc. (US), AZ Infolink Private Limited (India), Corning Incorporated (US), Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd (Japan), SCHOTT AG (Germany), Belkin International, Inc. (US), FeYong Digital Technology Limited (China), Shenzhen Yoobao Technology Co., Ltd (China), BodyGuardz (US), and AGC (Japan).

Regional Outlook

The Smartphone Screen Protector Market has been geographically segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

APAC ruled the Global Smartphone Screen Protector Market in 2018 and claimed close to 47% of the market. The regional growth can be attributed to increased disposable income and changing lifestyles of consumers. The APAC market is estimated to reach the value of USD 18,493.4 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 10.81% during the forecast period.

The Europe market captured the second-largest share which was 20% of the market and had reached the value of USD 3,890.9 million in 2017. The market is deemed to register a CAGR of 8.75% during the review period. The region, by country, is segmented into Russia, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, and the rest of Europe. The Russian market accounted for approximately 25% of the market share in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.03% during the assessment period.

The market in North America accounted for 16% of the market share in 2017 and is projected to reach the valuation of USD 5913.1 million by 2023. The regional market is segmented into the United States (U.S.) and Canada, with the US market capturing the larger share of the market and expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.20%.

The markets in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are estimated to register a moderate yet steady growth over the next five years.

