Super Precision Bearing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

At present, the manufactures of Super Precision Bearing are concentrated in Europe, North America, Japan and China. Europe is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 41.25% in 2016. The following areas are Japan, North America and China. The global leading players in this market are Schaeffler, Nachi-Fujikoshi, NSK, SKF, Koyo, etc.

The Super Precision Bearing are mainly used by machine tools, medical and dental, aviation & defense, precision equipment. The main type of super precision bearing are angular contact ball bearings, cylindrical roller bearings, double direction angular contact thrust ball bearings and axial-radial cylindrical roller bearings

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of high precision and effective products, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Super Precision Bearing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach 960 million US$ in 2024, from 770 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Super Precision Bearing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Schaeffler

Nachi-Fujikoshi

NSK

SKF

Koyo

Timken

ZYS

C&U Group

ZWZ

NTN

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Angular Contact Ball Bearings

Cylindrical Roller Bearings

Double Direction Angular Contact Thrust Ball Bearings

Axial-Radial Cylindrical Roller Bearings

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Machine Tools

Medical and Dental

Aviation & Defense

Precision Equipment

Others

