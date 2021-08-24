Tungsten Market Key Profiles, Growth Driver, Industry Outlook, Trends, Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2023

Tungsten Market, also known as wolframs, is a naturally occurring chemical element. It exists on the Earth combination with other elements in the form of chemical compounds. Wolframite and Scheelite are the important ores of tungsten. Tungsten is primarily used in manufacturing hard metals based on tungsten carbide which is one of the hardest carbides. On account of its hardness it is widely used in manufacturing wear-resistant abrasives and cutting tools and equipment.

Based on metal, the global tungsten market has been segmented into foils, ribbons, wires, rods, tubes, and sheets & strips. Ribbons segment held the largest market share in 2017 on account of significant use in vast industrial applications and in vapor deposition processes. It is widely used in the electronic industry owing to high electrical resistance.

Competitive Analysis: –

The leading players in the global tungsten market are

Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd. (China)

Buffalo Tungsten Inc. (US)

Federal Carbide Company (US)

China Minmetals Corporation (China)

Global Tungsten & Powders Corporation (US)

Wolfram Bergbau-und Hutten AG (Austria)

Tungsten Mining NL (Australia)

Tejing Tungsten (Vietnam)

Japan New Metals Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Saloro (Spain)

Market Segmentation: –

The Global Tungsten Market has been segmented based on form, product, end-use, and region.

Based on Form, the Global Tungsten Market has been segregated into foils, ribbons, wires, rods, tubes, and sheets & strips.

By Product, the market has been categorized into carbides, tungsten alloys, tungsten mill products, tungsten chemicals, and others.

Based on End-use, the market has been divided into automotive, aerospace & defense, machine tools & equipment, electrical & electronics, chemicals, and others.

The Global Tungsten Market has been studied with respect to five regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis: –

The global Tungsten market has been studied with respect to five regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR owing to the rising product demand in the automotive and electronics and electrical industries. North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forest period. This is mainly due to the growing demand for the product in various industrial application such as aerospace and defense.

Intended Audience: –

Tungsten Manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of Tungsten

Research and Development Institutes

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratories

