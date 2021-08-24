Vinyl Tile Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

There’s a lot of ground to cover in the world of flooring. Vinyl has been a popular choice for its durability and wide range of styles for many years. Vinyl tile is a flooring material that is generally inexpensive, easy to install, and easy to maintain. Made primarily from polyvinyl chloride resins and plasticizers, these flooring tiles are waterproof and very durable.

In the world wide, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea and China are the major manufacturing regions. North America is the leader in vinyl tile market, whose consumption volume occupied 31.23% market share in 2016. Armstrong, Mannington Mills, Tarkett, NOX Corporation, Hanwha and Shaw are the global leading manufacturers of vinyl tile.

Vinyl tile downstream is wide and the main application fields are residential and commercial use. Globally, in 2016 Commercial Use accounts for nearly 64.88% of total downstream consumption of vinyl tile in global.

According to the type, it can be divided into LVT and VCT. Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) is the main product, capturing about 59.44% of global consumption of vinyl tile in 2016.

Global Vinyl Tile market size will increase to 10400 Million US$ by 2025, from 7390 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Vinyl Tile.

This report researches the worldwide Vinyl Tile market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Vinyl Tile breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Tarkett

Gerflor

Armstrong

Mannington Mills

NOX Corporation

Shaw

Hanwha

LG Hausys

Mohawk

Polyflor

Congoleum

Forbo

TOLI

Beaulieu

Tajima

Metroflor

Interface

RiL

Karndean

Roppe

Milliken

Kraus

Parterre

Kingdomfloor

Snmo LVT

Hailide New Material

Taide Plastic Flooring

Vinyl Tile Breakdown Data by Type

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Vinyl Composite Tile (VCT)

Others

Vinyl Tile Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial Use

Residential Use

Vinyl Tile Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Vinyl Tile Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Vinyl Tile capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Vinyl Tile manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vinyl Tile Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Vinyl Tile Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

1.4.3 Vinyl Composite Tile (VCT)

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vinyl Tile Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial Use

1.5.3 Residential Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Vinyl Tile Production

2.1.1 Global Vinyl Tile Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Vinyl Tile Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Vinyl Tile Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Vinyl Tile Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Vinyl Tile Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Vinyl Tile Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

…

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Tarkett

8.1.1 Tarkett Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Vinyl Tile

8.1.4 Vinyl Tile Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Gerflor

8.2.1 Gerflor Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Vinyl Tile

8.2.4 Vinyl Tile Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Armstrong

8.3.1 Armstrong Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Vinyl Tile

8.3.4 Vinyl Tile Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Mannington Mills

8.4.1 Mannington Mills Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Vinyl Tile

8.4.4 Vinyl Tile Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 NOX Corporation

8.5.1 NOX Corporation Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Vinyl Tile

8.5.4 Vinyl Tile Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued…….

