Acquired Aplastic Anemia Market Growth Opportunities, Historical Analysis, Thriving Business, Sales Revenue, Future Trends, Competitive Analysis, Growth Strategies 2023

Market Highlights

The global acquired aplastic anemia market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

There are three major types of acquired aplastic anemia moderate aplastic anemia, severe aplastic anemia, very severe aplastic anemia. The patient with moderate aplastic anemia may have low blood cell count, but not as low as with severe aplastic anemia. The patient with severe aplastic anemia has platelet count, less than 20,000 per microliter. The patients with very severe aplastic anemia has a neutrophil count, less than 200 per microliter.

Patients with anemia may experience tiredness, increase need for sleep, weakness, lightheadedness, dizziness, irritation, headaches, may have pale skin color, difficulty breathing, and cardiac symptoms.

Increasing prevalence of rare diseases, rising demand for better treatment, increasing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries for R&D, and availability of funds drive the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing government support for research & development, changing lifestyle, and rapidly developing technology is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of the treatment may slow the market growth during the period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of key the players in the market are Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Novo Nordisk AS (Dernmark), Shire (Republic of Ireland), SOBI (Sweden), Octapharma (Switzerland), CSL Limited (Australia), Amgen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., and Bluebird bio.

Segmentation

The global acquired aplastic anemia market is segmented on the basis of types, by diagnosis, by treatment, and by end user. On the basis of type, it is segmented into moderate aplastic anemia, severe aplastic anemia, and very severe aplastic anemia. On the basis of diagnosis, it is segmented into bone marrow biopsy, X-rays, computed tomography (CT) scans, and others. On the basis of treatment, it is segmented into bone marrow transplantation, immunosuppressive therapies, and others. On the basis of end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research centers, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global acquired aplastic anemia market owing to the presence of huge patient population with cancer, blood disorder, high healthcare spending, and increasing government support for research & development.

Europe holds the second largest share of the global acquired aplastic anemia market as result of increasing focus of various government agencies on the treatment of rare diseases such as acquired aplastic anemia. Moreover, the growing public awareness about acquired aplastic anemia likely to boost the Europe market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing acquired aplastic anemia market across the globe. Japan holds the major share of the regional market due to availability of advanced technology and huge healthcare spending. Moreover, rapidly developing economy, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the government’s initiatives for research & development projected to drive the market in China and India over the forecasted period.

The Middle East and Africa holds the least share of the global market due to limited availability of medical facilities. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are expected to drive the Middle East & African market. Whereas, the African region is expected to witness a moderate growth.

