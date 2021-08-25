Adventure and Safari Market 2019, by TUI Group, Thomas Cook Group, Micato Safaris, Abercrombie & Kent Ltd, Cox & Kings Ltd, Scott Dunn
Adventure and Safari is that a tourism company provides customers a service with a zoo-like commercial drive-in tourist attraction where visitors can drive their own vehicles or ride in vehicles provided by the facility to observe freely roaming animals.
In the industry, TUI Group profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Thomas Cook Group and Abercrombie & Kent Ltd ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 9.53%, 8.83% and 8.32% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2355963
There is a heightened awareness of the plight of wilderness and wildlife. Before, travelers wanted to be disconnected from the wild and not too close to nature. But now, they want to feel connected to the earth. They are more aware of threats to the Environment, and they want the most authentic experiences. These factors are contributing to the development of the Adventure and Safari market.
In 2017, the global Adventure and Safari market size was 860 million US$ and is forecast to 1570 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Adventure and Safari market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Adventure and Safari in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Adventure and Safari in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Adventure and Safari market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2355963
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Adventure and Safari include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.
The key manufacturers in the Adventure and Safari include
TUI Group
Thomas Cook Group
Abercrombie & Kent Ltd
Micato Safaris
Cox & Kings Ltd
Scott Dunn
Backroads
Al Tayyar
Travcoa
Zicasso
Tauck
Butterfield & Robinson
Market Size Split by Type
Island
Landscape
Polar Region
Other
Market Size Split by Application
Millennial
Generation X
Baby Boomers
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-adventure-and-safari-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email ID: [email protected]