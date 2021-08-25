Adventure and Safari Market 2019, by TUI Group, Thomas Cook Group, Micato Safaris, Abercrombie & Kent Ltd, Cox & Kings Ltd, Scott Dunn

Adventure and Safari is that a tourism company provides customers a service with a zoo-like commercial drive-in tourist attraction where visitors can drive their own vehicles or ride in vehicles provided by the facility to observe freely roaming animals.

In the industry, TUI Group profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Thomas Cook Group and Abercrombie & Kent Ltd ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 9.53%, 8.83% and 8.32% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2355963

There is a heightened awareness of the plight of wilderness and wildlife. Before, travelers wanted to be disconnected from the wild and not too close to nature. But now, they want to feel connected to the earth. They are more aware of threats to the Environment, and they want the most authentic experiences. These factors are contributing to the development of the Adventure and Safari market.

In 2017, the global Adventure and Safari market size was 860 million US$ and is forecast to 1570 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Adventure and Safari market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Adventure and Safari in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Adventure and Safari in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Adventure and Safari market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2355963

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Adventure and Safari include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the Adventure and Safari include

TUI Group

Thomas Cook Group

Abercrombie & Kent Ltd

Micato Safaris

Cox & Kings Ltd

Scott Dunn

Backroads

Al Tayyar

Travcoa

Zicasso

Tauck

Butterfield & Robinson

Market Size Split by Type

Island

Landscape

Polar Region

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Millennial

Generation X

Baby Boomers

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-adventure-and-safari-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]