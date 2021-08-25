Argan Oil Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption 2019 and Forecast to 2023

Argan oil is a plant oil produced from the kernels of the argan tree (Argania spinosa L.) that is endemic to Morocco. In Morocco, argan oil is used to dip bread in at breakfast or to drizzle on couscous or pasta. It is also used for cosmetic purposes.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Argan Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The increasing awareness about the benefits of argan oil and the availability of different product variants will drive the growth prowth prospects of the argan oil market. Moreover, the merchandising of argan oil products through various distribution channels such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and luxury salons will also aid in the growth of the players in this market.

The worldwide market for Argan Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ARGANisme

Bios Agadir

Biopur

Nadifi Argan

ZineGlob SARL

ARGATLAS

Kanta Enterprises

Mountain Dust

OLVEA

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cosmetics

Food

Pharmaceutical

