ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Size | Global Industry Report, 2019-2024

This report studies the ATSC 3.0 market in North America.

ATSC 3.0 is a major version of the ATSC standards for television broadcasting created by the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC). ATSC 3.0 comprises around 20 standards covering different aspects of the system and in total will have over 1,000 pages of documentation.

The standards are designed to offer support for newer technologies, including HEVC for video channels of up to 2160p 4K resolution at 120 frames per second, wide color gamut, high dynamic range, Dolby AC-4 and MPEG-H 3D Audio, datacasting capabilities, and more robust mobile television support. The capabilities have also been foreseen as a way to enable targeted advertising and finer public alerting.

ATSC 3.0 is a major upgrade for antenna TV, designed to allow for 4K resolution and even a major sound upgrade to broadcast TV. The switch could be as significant as the transition from analog broadcasts to digital HD â€” except this time it’s going to be a whole lot easier.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of ATSC 3.0 Devices market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the ATSC 3.0 Devices value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report studies the global ATSC 3.0 Devices market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global ATSC 3.0 Devices players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2019, the top players including

Apple

LG

Samsung

Sony

Nuvyyo Inc

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

TV

STB

Others

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of ATSC 3.0 Devices in each application, can be divided into

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global ATSC 3.0 Devices market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of ATSC 3.0 Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global ATSC 3.0 Devices players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the ATSC 3.0 Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of ATSC 3.0 Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

