Automotive Fasteners Market Opportunities Assessment, Vendors, Overview 2023

Automotive Fasteners Market is projected to witness ~4.5% CAGR by 2023. Global Automotive Fasteners Market Research Report: Information by Type (Threaded, Non-Threaded), Material (Iron, Aluminum, Brass, Nickel, Others), by Distribution Channel, End-use (Removable, Semi-Permanent, Permanent) and by Region – Forecast till 2023.

Get Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6399

Key Players

The prominent players in the automotive fasteners market include The Phillips Screw Company (US), Permanent Technologies Inc. (US), Atotech (Germany), Shanghai Tianbao Fastener Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (China), and Shamrock International (US). Jiangsu Xing Chang Jiang International Co., Ltd. (China), Nifco Inc. (Japan), KOVA Fasteners Pvt Ltd (India), Bulten AB (Sweden), and Westfield Fasteners Limited (UK) are among others.

Market Highlights

Automotive fasteners are used to hold parts and prevent leakage in vehicles by joining to two or more parts through replaceable and permanent rivets. They play a significant role in improving the performance of the vehicle by using lightweight, good quality material, and high-performance fasteners. The increase in sales of automobiles and the demand for lightweight vehicles will influence the sales and market revenue. Growing awareness about fasteners benefit the global market, increasing the demand for quality fasteners that are light in weight, will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Growing automotive component market and an increase in sales of various automobile components will create opportunities for manufacturers in the automotive fasteners market. Furthermore, increased sales of components will increase merger and acquisition initiatives in the market for automotive fasteners. However, alternatives such as welding will majorly restrain the growth of the automotive fasteners. The growing unorganized sector will hamper the growth of the manufacturers in the global automotive fasteners market.

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for the automotive fasteners is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the highest market share in terms of both, value and volume, owing to the increased sales in the aftermarket of fasteners in Asia-Pacific. The rapid increase in the sales of automobiles in the market of Asia-Pacific will increase the size of the global automotive fasteners market.

Increase in infrastructure development increased sales of different automobiles, and trend of using high-performance fasteners in automobiles will boost the sales of the product in Asia-Pacific and open opportunities in the region. Europe is expected to lead in terms of CAGR during the forecast period. Presence of top manufacturers of automobiles and their parts in Europe will minimize the costs and enhance sales due to increased demand for quality and innovative design within automotive fasteners and growing sales.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global automotive fasteners market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region.

Segmentation:

Automotive Fasteners Market Segmented by type, materials, distribution channel, end-use, and regions.

By Type

Threaded

Non-threaded

By Material

Iron

Aluminum

Stainless Steel

Nickel

Others

By Distribution Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

End-use

Removable

Semi-Permanent

Permanent

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Continue….

Access Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-fasteners-market-6399

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]