Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs Market 2019, by General Bytes, Lamassu, Global Funds Transfer, GENERAL BYTES sro, Genesis Coin, BitAccess, Coinsource, DBA COAVULT, Orderbob, Coinme
he business model behind Bitcoin ATM’s is to buy crypto-currency on exchanges and sell it with margin to end-users visiting the Bitcoin ATM. Bitcoin ATM’s provide a way for customers to buy crypto-currency in a simple and secure way.
The global Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ATMs market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
General Bytes
Lamassu
Global Funds Transfer (GFT)
GENERAL BYTES sro
Genesis Coin
BitAccess
Coinsource
DBA COAVULT
Orderbob
Coinme
LightningXchange
ByteFederal
BTC facil
Market size by Product
1-way Model
2-way Model
Market size by End User
Shopping Mall
Gas Station
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
