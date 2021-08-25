Caprolactam Market 2019-2025 : Brief Analysis and Key Development Factors Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, BASF SE, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Limited), Lanxess AG, and Royal DSM N.V.

The global caprolactam market size is estimated to be valued at USD 17.02 billion by 2025 driven by the growing consumption of polyamides on account of its durability, lightweight nature as well as energy absorbing properties in the textile sector.

The global caprolactam market size is provided on the basis of its growing demand among different geographies, production statistics along with its penetration among different applications. The report also talks about the top 10 companies along with their key strategies adopted in the global caprolactam industry report. Current caprolactam market trends, forecast, and changing dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities has been also covered in the final study. The report also focusses a deep down value chain of the production of nylon-6 and its demand among industries.

Caprolactam is the most widely used monomer (raw material) for manufacturing Nylon-6 polyamide. Nylon fiber dominated the global market in 2017 was valued at USD 6.79 billion in 2017. Rising application of nylon-6 fibers in engineering plastics & films, floor coverings, and production of industrial yarns is expected to boost the global caprolactam market demand in the coming years. Nylon 6 is being increasingly used for manufacturing engineering plastics which are further used as technical components in electrical & electronics and packaging industry. As an engineering plastic, nylon-6 fibers find widespread application in injection molding, casting, and extrusion applications. Furthermore, products manufactured using Nylon-6 also offer excellent engineering properties even at high temperatures.

Majority of the caprolactam produced globally is utilized in the production of nylon 6 fibers and nylon 6 resins, in order to meet the growing demand for textile and engineering plastic products. The growth of the textile sector coupled with favorable government laws and regulations are expected to augment the growth of the global caprolactam market. Also, the rapid demand for engineering plastics in the manufacture of lightweight automobiles is another driving factor for the market growth. For instance, 15 kg of polyamide (Nylon-6) fiber parts are capable of replacing 30 kg of steel elements. Also, polyamide elements improve the stiffness inside a car at critical points. Increasing inclusion of polyamides in car parts such as in throttling valves, the outer covering of the motor chamber, and suction manifolds due to its high stability and crack resistance further supplements the growth of global caprolactam market.

Europe caprolactam market is witnessing sluggish growth and is expected to grow at a revenue CAGR of 3.9% from 2018 to 2025. Weak demand is the result of uncertain macroeconomic conditions such as limited consumer purchasing power and upward social mobility in developing regions. On the other hand, North American caprolactam market is expected to rise in the near future on account of thriving electronic and automotive industries along with increasing embracement of nylon fibers for the production of interior plastic equipment for electric appliances.

The global caprolactam market is witnessing continuous research and development leading to technological innovations and new product launches, especially in China and India. Companies such as Ube Industries, BASF and DSM N.V. are engaged in backward as well as forward integration such as manufacturing of caprolactam followed by the production of nylon 6 fibers and resins.

Key segments of the global caprolactam market

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Nylon 6 Fiber

Nylon 6 Resin

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Textile yarn

Industrial yarn

Engineering Plastics

Carpet fibers & Staple Fibers

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

France

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Reasons for the study

The purpose of the study is to give an exhaustive outlook of the global caprolactam market

While studying the market, we observed that use of the term nylon fiber is widely used for different industrial applications

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region, one of the factors being rapid imports among China

The global caprolactam market is projected to witness lucrative opportunity in developing regions of Latin America and Middle East & Africa owing to rising living standards

What does the report include?

The study on the global caprolactam market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, trends, and opportunities

Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces’ analysis and PESTEL analysis

The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of application and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

Who should buy this report?

This study is suitable for industry participants and stakeholders in the caprolactam market, who want an in-depth insight into the movement of the functional foods market. The report will benefit:

Executives of various industries companies that are engaged in the polyamide manufacturing

Managers within financial institutions looking to publish recent and forecasted statistics pertaining to automotive and clothing market

Venture capitalists and investors looking for more information on the future outlook of the global caprolactam market

Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers and financial organizations looking for innovations in caprolactam manufacturing technologies

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies .

