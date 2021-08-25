Consumer Finance Market 2019, by Bajaj Capital, Birla Global Finance, Housing Development Finance Corporation, ICICI, Muthoot Finance, Cholamandalam, Tata Capital
This report studies the global market size of Consumer Finance in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Consumer Finance in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Consumer Finance market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The division of retail banking that deals with lending money to consumers.
Consumer finance market is growing due to increasing per capita income, high economic growth, rapid urbanisation and rise in consumer spending power. Growing consumer preference towards the use of credit cards owing to the associated benefits related to it such as reward points and a host of promotional offers like movie tickets, discounts on flight bookings etc., is likely to drive the growth of the consumer finance segment in India during the forecast period.
In 2017, the global Consumer Finance market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Consumer Finance market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Consumer Finance include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.
The key manufacturers in the Consumer Finance include
Bajaj Capital
Birla Global Finance
Housing Development Finance Corporation
ICICI
LIC Housing Finance
L&T Finance
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
Muthoot Finance
Cholamandalam
Tata Capital
Market Size Split by Type
Unsecured Consumer Finance
Secured Consumer Finance
Market Size Split by Application
Banking
Finance corpration
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
