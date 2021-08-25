The Emerging 5 Containers & Packaging industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Questions Answered

– What was the size of the emerging five containers & packaging market by value in 2018?

– What will be the size of the emerging five containers & packaging market in 2023?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five containers & packaging market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up the emerging five containers & packaging market?

Scope:

– Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the emerging five containers & packaging market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

– These countries contributed $8,23,400.4 million to the global containers & packaging industry in 2018, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $11,19,212.7 million in 2023, with a CAGR of 6.3% over the 2018-23 period.

– Within the containers & packaging industry, India is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $3,14,562.7 million in 2018. This was followed by China and Mexico with a value of $2,95,294.0 and $1,32,990.3 million, respectively.

– India is expected to lead the containers & packaging industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $5,17,081.9 million in 2023, followed by China and Mexico with expected values of $3,52,307.8 and $1,66,474.7 million, respectively.

Reasons to Buy:

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the emerging five containers & packaging market

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five containers & packaging market

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key containers & packaging market players’ emerging five operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five containers & packaging market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

– Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country

