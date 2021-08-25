Cool Chain Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Cool Chain Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database
In 2018, the global Cool Chain market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cool Chain status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cool Chain development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AmeriCold Logistics
Nichirei Logistics Group
Lineage Logistics
OOCL Logistics
Burris Logistics
VersaCold Logistics Services
JWD Group
Swire Group
Preferred Freezer Services
Swift Transportation
AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
XPO Logistics
CWT Limited
Kloosterboer
NewCold Cooperatief U.A.
DHL
SCG Logistics
X2 Group
AIT
Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
Best Cold Chain Co.
A.B. Oxford Cold Storage
Interstate Cold Storage
Assa Abloy
Cloverleaf Cold Storage
Chase Doors
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3923011-global-cool-chain-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Refrigerated Storage
Cold Chain Logistics
Market segment by Application, split into
Food and Beverages
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cool Chain status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cool Chain development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3923011-global-cool-chain-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cool Chain Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Refrigerated Storage
1.4.3 Cold Chain Logistics
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cool Chain Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Food and Beverages
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cool Chain Market Size
2.2 Cool Chain Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cool Chain Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Cool Chain Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 AmeriCold Logistics
12.1.1 AmeriCold Logistics Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cool Chain Introduction
12.1.4 AmeriCold Logistics Revenue in Cool Chain Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 AmeriCold Logistics Recent Development
12.2 Nichirei Logistics Group
12.2.1 Nichirei Logistics Group Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cool Chain Introduction
12.2.4 Nichirei Logistics Group Revenue in Cool Chain Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Nichirei Logistics Group Recent Development
12.3 Lineage Logistics
12.3.1 Lineage Logistics Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cool Chain Introduction
12.3.4 Lineage Logistics Revenue in Cool Chain Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Lineage Logistics Recent Development
12.4 OOCL Logistics
12.4.1 OOCL Logistics Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cool Chain Introduction
12.4.4 OOCL Logistics Revenue in Cool Chain Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 OOCL Logistics Recent Development
12.5 Burris Logistics
12.5.1 Burris Logistics Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cool Chain Introduction
12.5.4 Burris Logistics Revenue in Cool Chain Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Burris Logistics Recent Development
Continued…….
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)