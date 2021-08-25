CTCL Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028

DelveInsight’s ‘Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, CTCL emerging drugs, CTCL market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of CTCL from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, CTCL market drivers, CTCL market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017-2028

Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) is a group of lympho proliferative disorders characterized by localization of neoplastic T lymphocytes to the skin. Collectively, CTCL is classified as a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). Cutaneous T-cell lymphomas (CTCL) are the most common types of skin lymphoma. More than 3 out of every 4 skin lymphomas diagnosed are CTCLs. They often appear as eczema-like skin rashes and can affect widespread parts of the body. There are different subtypes of CTCL. The most common type is mycosis fungoides. In some cases CTCL or Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma can affect more than just the skin and cause formation of tumor, exfoliation, and ulceration accompanied by infections and itching. In the advanced stages CTCL or Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma begins to extend to lymph nodes, internal organs and peripheral blood. CTCL or Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma is not a life threatening disease and mostly it can be treated but not cured.

The DelveInsight Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) market report gives a thorough understanding of the Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) by including details such as disease definition, types, staging, causes, pathophysiology, symptoms and diagnostic trends. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, the UK) & Japan.

CTCL Epidemiology

The Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed and treatable patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report is segmented by incident population, sub-type specific incident population, gender-specific incidence population and stage specific incidence cases of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL).

The DelveInsight report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the incident population of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) was estimated to be 8,617 [7MM] in 2018. United States accounts for the highest Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) cases, followed by EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain & UK) and Japan. Among the EU5 countries UK had the highest prevalent patient population of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL), followed by Germany.

Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma Drug Chapters

This segment of the Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

There are currently seven approved therapies including Istodax, Potelegio and Uvadex, which are being used for the treatment of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL). However these drugs have shown to be effective in managing the Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) by reducing symptoms, risk of complications, and exacerbations among persons with CTCL. Though there are treatments available for Cutaneous T Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) but the available options are limited. There is no cure available for CTCL and the available treatments are for management of CTCL. The patients are treated with consecutive therapies until loss of response or without treatment ‘expectant therapy’ if no suitable therapy is available. Detailed chapters for all of these marketed drugs along with the other promising candidates like Adcetris and Zolinza have also been covered in the report.

CTCL Market Outlook

The Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the global market of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) was estimated to be USD 785.24 million in 2018. The United States accounts for the largest market size of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL), in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), and Japan.

The dynamics of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecasted period 2019-2028. Launch of potential therapies may increase market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in diagnosed prevalent population of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL). Upcoming therapies such as Soligenix’s SGX301, Janssen’s Quisinostat and many more, have the potential to create a significant positive shift in the Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) market size. The United States accounts for the largest market size of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL), in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), and Japan.

Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The market size of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) includes the drug-uptake for individual therapies, which is further segmented on the basis of market size and market share by Line of therapy and Route of Administration.

To counter current unmet needs of the market and to provide better treatment options for Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL), several companies are working robustly on developing new therapies with novel mechanism of action.

CTCL Report Insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Pipeline Analysis

Market Size and Trends

Market Opportunities

Impact of upcoming Therapies

Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma Report Key Strengths

10 Year Forecast

7MM Coverage

Epidemiology Segmentation

Drugs Uptake

Highly Analyzed Market

Key Cross Competition

Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) Report Assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Detailed Pipeline Product Profiles

Market Attractiveness

Market Drivers and Barriers

Key Benefits

This DelveInsight report will help to develop Business Strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) market.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) market.

To understand the future market competition in the Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) market.

Table of Contents:

1 Key Insights.

2 Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL): Market Overview at a Glance.

2.1 Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) in 2016.

2.2 Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) in 2027.

3 Disease Background and Overview: Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL)

3.1 Introduction.

3.2 Types.

3.3 Staging.

3.4 Causes.

3.5 Pathophysiology.

3.6 Symptoms.

3.7 Diagnosis.

4 Epidemiology and Patient Population.

4.1 Key Findings.

4.2 Population and Forecast Parameters.

5 Incident Population of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) in 7MM

6 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL)

6.1 United States.

6.1.1 Incident Population of CTCL in the United States.

6.1.2 Sub Type Specific Incident Population of CTCL in the United States.

6.1.3 Gender Specific Incidence of CTCL in the United States.

6.1.4 Stage-Specific Incidence of CTCL (MF/SS) in the United States.

6.2 EU5 Countries.

6.3 Germany.

6.3.1 Incident Population of CTCL in Germany.

6.3.2 Sub Type Specific Incident Population of CTCL in Germany.

6.3.3 Gender Specific Incidence of CTCL in Germany.

6.3.4 Stage-Specific Incidence of CTCL (MF/SS) in Germany.

6.4 France.

6.4.1 Incident Population of CTCL in France.

6.4.2 Sub Type Specific Incident Population of CTCL in France.

6.4.3 Gender Specific Incidence of CTCL in France.

6.4.4 Stage-Specific Incidence of CTCL (MF/SS) in France.

6.5 Italy.

6.5.1 Incident Population of CTCL in Italy.

6.5.2 Sub Type Specific Incident Population of CTCL in Italy.

6.5.3 Gender Specific Incidence of CTCL in Italy.

6.5.4 Stage-Specific Incidence of CTCL (MF/SS) in Italy.

6.6 Spain.

6.6.1 Incident Population of CTCL in Spain.

6.6.2 Sub Type Specific Incident Population of CTCL in Spain.

6.6.3 Gender Specific Incidence of CTCL in Spain.

6.6.4 Stage-Specific Incidence of CTCL (MF/SS) in Spain.

6.7 The United Kingdom..

6.7.1 Incident Population of CTCL in the United Kingdom..

6.7.2 Sub Type Specific Incident Population of CTCL in the United Kingdom..

6.7.3 Gender Specific Incidence of CTCL in the United Kingdom..

6.7.4 Stage-Specific Incidence of CTCL (MF/SS) in the United Kingdom..

6.8 Japan.

6.8.1 Incident Population of CTCL in Japan.

6.8.2 Sub Type Specific Incident Population of CTCL in Japan.

6.8.3 Gender Specific Incidence of CTCL in Japan.

6.8.4 Stage-Specific Incidence of CTCL (MF/SS) in Japan.

7 Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices.

7.1 International Lymphoma Radiation Oncology Group Guidelines for Modern Radiation Therapy for Primary Cutaneous Lymphomas.

7.2 United States.

7.2.1 NCCN Guidelines.

7.3 Europe.

7.3.1 ESMO Guidelines.

7.3.2 Joint British Association of Dermatologists and U.K. Cutaneous Lymphoma Group Guidelines.

7.3.3 EORTC recommendations for the treatment of mycosis fungoides/Se´zary syndrome.

8 Unmet Needs.

9 Marketed Drugs.

9.1 Istodax (Romidepsin): Celgene Corporation.

9.1.1 Drug Description.

9.1.2 Mechanism of Action:

9.1.3 Regulatory Milestones.

9.1.4 Advantages and Disadvantages.

9.1.5 Safety and Efficacy.

9.1.6 Advantages & Disadvantages.

9.1.7 Product Profile.

9.2 Potelegio (Mogamulizumab): Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co, Ltd.

9.2.1 Drug Description..

9.2.2 Mechanism of Action..

9.2.3 Regulatory Milestones.

9.2.4 Advantages & Disadvantages.

9.2.5 Safety and Efficacy.

9.2.6 Product Profile.

9.3 Valchlor/ Ledaga (Mechlorethamine): Actelion.

9.3.1 Drug Description.

9.3.2 Mechanism of Action.

9.3.3 Regulatory Milestones.

9.3.4 Advantages & Disadvantages.

9.3.5 Safety and Efficacy.

9.3.6 Product Profile.

9.4 Uvadex (Methoxsalen): Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.

9.4.1 Drug Description.

9.4.2 Mechanism of Action.

9.4.3 Regulatory Milestones.

9.4.4 Advantages & Disadvantages.

9.4.5 Safety and Efficacy.

9.4.6 Product Profile.

9.5 Targretin (Bexarotene): Eisai Co., Ltd.

9.5.1 Drug Description.

9.5.2 Mechanism of Action.

9.5.3 Regulatory Milestones.

9.5.4 Advantages & Disadvantages.

9.5.5 Safety and Efficacy of Targretin.

9.5.6 Product Profile.

9.6 Zolinza (Vorinostat): Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

9.6.1 Drug Description.

9.6.2 Mechanism of Action.

9.6.3 Advantages & Disadvantages.

9.6.4 Safety and Efficacy of Zolinza.

9.6.5 Product Profile.

9.7 Adcetris (Brentuximab Vedotin): Seattle Genetics.

9.7.1 Drug Description.

9.7.2 Mechanism of Action.

9.7.3 Regulatory Milestones.

9.7.4 Advantages & Disadvantages.

9.7.5 Safety and Efficacy of Adcetris.

9.7.6 Product Profile.

10 Emerging Therapies.

10.1 Phase-III Drugs Analysis – Monoclonal Antibodies and Photodynamic Therapy.

10.2 Phase-II Drugs Analysis – Histone Deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors.

10.3 SGX301: Soligenix.

10.3.1 Product Description.

10.3.2 Regulatory Milestones.

10.3.3 Clinical Development

10.3.4 Product Profile.

10.4 Quisinostat: Janssen.

10.4.1 Product Description.

10.4.2 Regulatory Milestones.

10.4.3 Clinical Development

10.4.4 Safety and Efficacy.

10.4.5 Product Profile.

10.5 Resminostat: 4SC AG..

10.5.1 Product Description.

10.5.2 Regulatory Milestones.

10.5.3 Clinical Development

10.5.4 Product Profile.

10.6 Remetinostat: Medivir AB.

10.6.1 Product Description.

10.6.2 Regulatory Milestones.

10.6.3 Clinical Development

10.6.4 Safety and Efficacy.

10.6.5 Product Profile.

11 Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL): 7 Major Market Analysis.

11.1 Key Findings.

11.2 Total Market Size of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) in 7MM…

11.3 Early Stage Market Size of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) in 7 MM…

11.4 Late Stage Market Size of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) in 7 MM…

12 The United States Market Outlook.

12.1 United States Market Size.

12.1.1 Total Market size of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) in US.

12.1.2 Early Stage Market Size of CTCL by First Line of Therapies in US.

12.1.3 Early Stage Market Size of CTCL by Second Line of Therapies in US.

12.1.4 Late Stage Market Size of CTCL by First Line of Therapies in US.

12.1.5 Late Stage Market Size of CTCL by Second Line of Therapies in US.

13 EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook.

13.1 Germany.

13.1.1 Total Market size of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) in Germany.

13.1.2 Early Stage Market Size of CTCL by First Line of Therapies in Germany.

13.1.3 Early Stage Market Size of CTCL by Second Line of Therapies in Germany.

13.1.4 Late Stage Market Size of CTCL by First Line of Therapies in Germany.

13.1.5 Late Stage Market Size of CTCL by Second Line of Therapies in Germany.

13.2 France.

13.2.1 Total Market size of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) in France.

13.2.2 Early Stage Market Size of CTCL by First Line of Therapies in France.

13.2.3 Early Stage Market Size of CTCL by Second Line of Therapies in France.

13.2.4 Late Stage Market Size of CTCL by First Line of Therapies in France.

13.2.5 Late Stage Market Size of CTCL by Second Line of Therapies in France.

13.2.6.

13.3 Italy.

13.3.1 Total Market size of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) in Italy.

13.3.2 Early Stage Market Size of CTCL by First Line of Therapies in Italy.

13.3.3 Early Stage Market Size of CTCL by Second Line of Therapies in Italy.

13.3.4 Late Stage Market Size of CTCL by First Line of Therapies in Italy.

13.3.5 Late Stage Market Size of CTCL by Second Line of Therapies in Italy.

13.4 Spain.

13.4.1 Total Market size of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) in Spain.

13.4.2 Early Stage Market Size of CTCL by First Line of Therapies in Spain.

13.4.3 Early Stage Market Size of CTCL by Second Line of Therapies in Spain.

13.4.4 Late Stage Market Size of CTCL by First Line of Therapies in Spain.

13.4.5 Late Stage Market Size of CTCL by Second Line of Therapies in Spain.

13.5 United Kingdom..

13.5.1 Total Market size of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) in UK.

13.5.2 Early Stage Market Size of CTCL by First Line of Therapies in UK.

13.5.3 Early Stage Market Size of CTCL by Second Line of Therapies in UK.

13.5.4 Late Stage Market Size of CTCL by First Line of Therapies in UK.

13.5.5 Late Stage Market Size of CTCL by Second Line of Therapies in UK.

13.6 Japan: Market Outlook.

13.6.1 Total Market size of Cutaneous T- Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) in Japan.

13.6.2 Early Stage Market Size of CTCL by First Line of Therapies in Japan.

13.6.3 Early Stage Market Size of CTCL by Second Line of Therapies in Japan.

13.6.4 Late Stage Market Size of CTCL by First Line of Therapies in Japan.

13.6.5 Late Stage Market Size of CTCL by Second Line of Therapies in Japan.

14 Market Drivers.

15 Market Barriers.

16 Appendix.

17 Report Methodology.

17.1 Sources Used.

18 DelveInsight Capabilities.

19 Disclaimer.

20 About DelveInsight.