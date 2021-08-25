Dental Devices Market: Size, Share, Growth, Applications, Trends and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The global dental devices market analysis consists of value for a period ranging between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 imply the actual annual revenue with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global dental devices report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restrains, value chain, regulatory framework and trade statistics. The value chain has been analyzed in detail covering key stages in the global dental devices market report.

The global dental devices market size is estimated to be over USD 13.5 billion by 2025. The growth in the global dental devices market was majorly due to increasing demand for equipment in dental care settings. Globally, the adoption of advanced dental equipment and consumables has eliminated the practice of cumbersome traditional, surgical and diagnostic procedures. Earlier, dental surgical procedures were painful and often led to infection with other side effects. Trend towards minimally invasive and painless surgical procedures such as the laser treatment and implant technology has brought about a transition from traditional dental treatment to adoption of high end technologies in the dental market. Global dental devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Increasing customer awareness has boosted the market transition motivating dental practitioners to adopt innovative devices providing efficient treatment. Integration of imaging technology with the existing diagnostic systems has garnered immense attention of medical devices manufacturers to invest in the dental market. Owing to greater demand for fast moving technologies like Cone beam CT scan, CAD/CAM, implants and lasers the dental market currently offers immense potential for investment opportunities.

The global dental devices market is further segmented as dental systems & equipment, dental radiology equipment and dental lasers. The global dental system & equipment segment market is categorized as dental chairs, light cure equipment, instrument delivery systems, hand pieces, scaling units and CAD/CAM systems. The global dental lasers segment market is further classified as diode lasers, Co2 lasers and yttrium lasers. The dental radiology equipment segment market is categorized as intra oral radiology equipment, extra oral radiology equipment and CBCT scanner. The regional market of global dental devices is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and South America, Middle-Eats & Africa

Dental devices manufacturing companies are engaged in adopting numerous growth strategies to increase their market share and expand their global presence. Some of the key strategies adopted by these players include new product launch, technology advancement, mergers and acquisitions and agreements and collaborations. Some of the prominent players such as Straumann, NobelBiocare, Siron, Astra Tech, Biolase, Henry Schein, and Biomet are focusing on developing new products and on making R&D investments to generate blockbuster products. The companies are also expanding their product portfolio and technological excellence through strategic alliances and partnerships.

