DelveInsight’s ‘Dravet Syndrome – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Dravet Syndrome in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Dravet Syndrome (DS) from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017-2028

Dravet Syndrome Disease Understanding

According to the Dravet Syndrome Foundation, Dravet syndrome (DS) is a rare, catastrophic, lifelong form of epilepsy that begins in the first year of life with frequent and/or prolonged seizures. Previously known as Severe Myoclonic Epilepsy of Infancy (SMEI), it affects 1:15,700 individuals, 80% of whom have a mutation in their SCN1A gene.

As per NORD (National Organization for Rare Disorders), it has been defined as a severe form of epilepsy characterized by frequent, prolonged seizures often triggered by high body temperature (hyperthermia), developmental delay, speech impairment, ataxia, hypotonia, sleep disturbances, and other health problems. As per latest research papers, it is thought to be at the severe end of the spectrum of disorders associated with changes (mutations) in genes for the sodium ion channel. The sodium ion channel is a gated pore-like structure in the cell membrane that regulates the movement of sodium ions into and out of the cell, helping to propagate electrical signals along neurons. Sodium ion channels are critical components of any tissue requiring electrical signals including the brain and heart. While DS is considered an epileptic encephalopathy, or disorder of the brain due to seizures, it is also termed as “channelopathy” in a large number of research articles due to the fact that the effects of the mutation on the sodium channel appear to contribute to the disorder independently of the seizures.

The DelveInsight Dravet Syndrome (DS) market report gives a thorough understanding of the Dravet Syndrome by including details such as disease definition, classification, symptoms, etiology, pathophysiology, diagnostic trends. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Dravet Syndrome in the US, Europe, and Japan.

Dravet Syndrome Epidemiology

The Dravet Syndrome (DS) epidemiology division provides the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed and treatable patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report is segmented by diagnosed incident population, age-specific incident population, mutation-specific incident population (Incidence of Dravet Syndrome by Mutation Class and Incidence of Dravet Syndrome by Mutation Type), gender-specific incident population and Seizure associated cases of

Dravet Syndrome.

The DelveInsight report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the incident population of Dravet Syndrome was estimated to be 36521 [7MM] in 2018. United States accounts for the highest Dravet Syndrome cases, followed by EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain & UK) and Japan. Among the EU5 countries Germany had the highest incident patient population of Dravet Syndrome, followed by France. The United Sates accounted for the maximum number of DS patients with 20883 cases in 2018 followed by Germany with 2,901 cases.

Dravet Syndrome Drug Chapters

This segment of the Dravet Syndrome report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

In recent years Dravet syndrome has received significant attention from the pharmaceutical industry, and the pipeline has matured to include not only symptomatic but also disease-modifying treatment. At present, Pharmacological management of Dravet syndrome focuses largely on the use antiepileptic drugs such as Valproic Acid, Clobazam, Topiramate, Levetiracetam, Zonisamide and Stiripentol. Valproic Acid (Epival) and Clobazam (Onfi) constitute the first line of therapy for the management of Dravet Syndrome. Second line Antiepileptic Drugs comprises of Topiramate (Topamax) and Stripentol (Diacomit, Biocodex). Later or Third Line Antiepileptic Drugs consist of Levetiracetam (Keppra), Zonisamide, Clonzepam (Klonopin) and few others. The latest entry in the arsenal of anti-epileptic DS treatment regimen include Epidiolex (cannabidiol) developed by GW Pharmaceuticals. The above-mentioned therapies currently hold the market of Dravet Syndrome in the United States.

Detailed chapters for all of these drugs, along with the upcoming therapies i.e., ZX008 (fenfluramine, Zogenix), Ataluren (PTC Therapeutics) as well as another promising candidates have been covered in the report.

Dravet Syndrome Market Outlook

The Dravet Syndrome market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

The market size of the First Line of Treatment is expected to undergo a stagnating growth pattern during the forecast period [2019-2028] with the lowest market share due to the fact that no new upcoming therapies are expected to occupy this LoT. Additionally, the price of the majority of drugs used as a first line of defense are the commonly used anti-epileptic drugs (generics available) with very low prices. Therefore, the market estimates reflect growth pattern which lacks any major impetus. Amongst the lines of therapy, the 2L of therapy are believed to hold the highest market share [%] amongst the other lines of therapeutic options available for the treatment of Dravet Syndrome.

According to DelveInsight, the global market of Dravet Syndrome was estimated to be USD 113.56 million in 2018. The United States accounts for the largest market size of Dravet Syndrome, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), and Japan. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest market size with 9.24 Million in 2018, while Spain had the lowest market size of Dravet Syndrome.The increasing awareness of the disease assisted by organizational support along with the promising pipeline therapies is expected to fuel the market size during the forecasted period of 2019-2028.

Dravet Syndrome Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Expected launch of potential therapies with novel mechanisms of action will lead to an increase in the market size Dravet Syndrome in the coming years. Upcoming therapies, such as ZX008 (Zogenix) and TAK-395 (Takeda/Ovid) have the potential to create a positive shift in the Dravet Syndrome market size during the study period (2017-2028).

