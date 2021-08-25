Electric Vehicles in Utilities Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace
We are at the very beginning of the EV cycle. Today, there are 3m electric vehicles on the world’s roads, but this could rise to 300m by 2040. This implies EVs, as a proportion of new registrations of the world’s passenger vehicles, will rise from barely 1% in 2017 to over 15% by 2030. Large scale commercial production of EVs by the big car makers is unlikely to take off until 2025.
Power utilities are showing increased interest in EV programs. Utility programs are offering discounts and rebates on the purchase of EVs or charging equipment, free smart charge installation, along with EV time-of-use plans (on-peak and off-peak rate plans) for EV owners.
Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2415190
Scope:
– This report focuses on electric vehicles, but also touches on the connected car theme.
— It identifies winners and losers in areas such as batteries, electric power trains, assembly, and charging stations.
— It contains global market size and growth forecasts for electric vehicles, as well as market share figures.
— Includes a timeline highlighting key milestones in the story of vehicle electrification.
— It identifies the impact of electric vehicles on power utilities.
Reasons to buy:
– Electric vehicles are having a major disruptive effect on the automobile industry.
— This report highlights the key trends in electric vehicles, analyzes each of the key segments of the electric vehicle value chain.
— Identifies both the companies best positioned to succeed in this theme and those that are lagging behind, and also identifies the impact of electric vehicles on power utilities.
Key Players:
· Albemarle
· BYD
· Byton
· BMW
· CATL
· Didi Chuxing
· Dyson
· Geely
· GM
· Great Wall Motors
· Infineon
· LG Chem
· NIO
· Nissan
· Panasonic
· Robert Bosch
· SAIC
· Samsung SDI
· Toshiba
· Tata Motors
· Tesla
· Toyota
· VW
· XCharge
· Xiaopeng Motors
Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2415190
Key Points from TOC:
PLAYERS 3
TRENDS 4
Technology trends 4
Macroeconomic themes 6
Regulatory themes 8
VALUE CHAIN 10
Batteries 11
Semiconductors 13
Auto components 14
Assembly 15
In-car infotainment 16
Autonomous driving systems 17
Charging stations 18
INDUSTRY ANALYSIS 19
Market size and growth forecasts for EVs 19
The dynamics of the lithium market 22
Competitive analysis 24
Mergers and acquisitions 25
Timeline 27
IMPACT OF EVS ON POWER UTILITIES 28
COMPANIES SECTION 30
Public companies 30
Private companies: 35
TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING 37
GLOSSARY 38
APPENDIX: OUR “THEMATIC” RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 40
Get More Information about this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/electric-vehicles-in-utilities-thematic-research
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Info:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager — Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas — 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019
Email id: [email protected]