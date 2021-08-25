eReader Market Is Booming Worldwide 2019-2025 | Amazon, Bookeen, Ectaco, Ematic

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced New Research Report on eReader Market, this report presents a 100+ Pie Charts, Graphs, Forecast Scenario, comprehensive overview, Size, shares, Sales, Business Trends, Gross Margin, competition landscape, support services, consulting services and growth opportunities by 2019 to 2025. In this Report Covered Primary and Secondary data for Study by product type, application, key Players/manufacturers (Amazon, Sony, Barnes&Noble, PocketBook, Kobo(Rakuten), Bookeen, Ectaco, Ematic, DistriRead(ICARUS), Aluratek, Tolino, Hanvon, Onyx), key regions, countries, SWOT analysis, Historical, current and forecasted market data and development plans in next few years

An e-reader, also called an e-book reader or e-book device, is a mobile electronic device that is designed primarily for the purpose of reading digital e-books and periodicals.



North America was the largest consumer market with a market share of 72.42% in 2011 and 68.48% in 2015 with a decrease of 3.94%. Europe and China ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 13.86% and 7.82% in 2015.

China was the largest production region with a market share of 62.48% in 2011 and 67.11% in 2015 with an increase of 4.62%. Taiwan (One province of China) ranked the second on this item with the market share of 17.83% in 2011 and 11.90% in 2015.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This report presents the worldwide eReader market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers (), region, type and application.

Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 75% market share of the e-reader market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top three vendors are Amazon, Kobo and PocketBook. They respectively with global production market share as 53.30%, 13.11%, and 9.02% in 2015. Amazon is an oligopoly of the enterprise in the e-reader market, with the market share of 43.60 in 2011 and 53.30 in 2015.

The e-reader market has been decreased in accordance with the smart phone and tablets development, and also, the content and channel problem need to be solved. What is more, in some emerging countries, the copyright issues, intellectual property issues are also the barriers of the development of the industry. With the fierce competition of the market, the vendors are had better establish a complete industrial ecology, improve the entire industry chain, including the content provider, content integrator, telecom operators, third-party payment and so on. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their R&D and services to get a bigger market share.

The eReader market was valued at 460 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 160 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of -12.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for eReader.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Amazon, Sony, Barnes&Noble, PocketBook, Kobo(Rakuten), Bookeen, Ectaco, Ematic, DistriRead(ICARUS), Aluratek, Tolino, Hanvon, Onyx

eReader Breakdown Data by Type

E-ink

LCD

eReader Breakdown Data by Application

Ages 13-17

Ages 18-24

Ages 25-34

Ages 35-44

Ages 45-54

Ages 55+

eReader Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

eReader Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global eReader status and future forecast? Involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key eReader manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of eReader :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of eReader market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

