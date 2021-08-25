Fans and Blowers Market Overview, Drivers, Demand and Growth Opportunities by 2025

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced New Research Report on Fans and Blowers Market, this report presents a 100+ Pie Charts, Graphs, Forecast Scenario, comprehensive overview, Size, shares, Sales, Business Trends, Gross Margin, competition landscape, support services, consulting services and growth opportunities by 2019 to 2025. In this Report Covered Primary and Secondary data for Study by product type, application, key Players/manufacturers (Greenheck, Twin City Fan, Systemair, Soler & Palau, Johnson Controls, Air Systems Components, Polypipe Ventilation, Zhejiang Shangfeng, Yilida, Acme Fans, Munters, Volution, Fläkt Group, Nanfang Ventilator, Cincinnati Fan, Showa Denki, Robinson Fans, Marathon, Vortice, Maico, Gardner Denver, Dresser(GE), Aerzen, Tuthill Corporation, Kaeser Kompressoren, Howden, Ventmeca), key regions, countries, SWOT analysis, Historical, current and forecasted market data and development plans in next few years

Fans and blowers are machines whose primary function is to provide and accommodate a large flow of air or gas to various parts of a building or other structures. This is achieved by rotating a number of blades, connected to a hub and shaft, and driven by a motor or turbine. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fans and Blowers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

For industry structure analysis, the Fans and Blowers industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 26 % of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Fans and Blowers industry.

For forecast, the global Fans and Blowers revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 1~3%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Fans and Blowers.

According to this study, over the next five years the Fans and Blowers market will register a 1.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5800 million by 2024, from US$ 5330 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fans and Blowers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the Fans and Blowers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:



Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Axial Fans and Blowers

Centrifugal Fans and Blowers

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial

Industrial

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Greenheck, Twin City Fan, Systemair, Soler & Palau, Johnson Controls, Air Systems Components, Polypipe Ventilation, Zhejiang Shangfeng, Yilida, Acme Fans, Munters, Volution, Fläkt Group, Nanfang Ventilator, Cincinnati Fan, Showa Denki, Robinson Fans, Marathon, Vortice, Maico, Gardner Denver, Dresser(GE), Aerzen, Tuthill Corporation, Kaeser Kompressoren, Howden, Ventmeca, Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives



To study and analyze the global Fans and Blowers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Fans and Blowers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fans and Blowers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fans and Blowers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Fans and Blowers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

