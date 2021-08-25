Gear Couplings Global Market Top Key Players – ABB , Altra industrial Motion , Rexnord, Siemens , Timken and Forecast to 2022

Gear couplings are a type of flexible couplings that have forged sleeves. In addition, they are equipped with two hubs with teeth for transmitting torque from the motor to the driven shaft. The global couplings market is the parent market of the global gear couplings market, which includes elastomeric coupling, mechanical couplings, and metallic couplings. Couplings are an integral part of power transmission systems and are used for connecting the shaft of the driving and driven impellers. Couplings ensure the transmission of power and torque from one shaft to another, without any loss of energy and wear and tear of systems.

The analysts forecast the global gear couplings market to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gear couplings market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

Get Free sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2605315-global-gear…

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Gear Couplings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ABB

• Altra industrial Motion

• Rexnord

• Siemens

• Timken

Other prominent vendors

• Jakob Antriebstechnik

• Regal Beloit

• Cross & Morse

• Nabeya Bi-tech Kaisha (NBK)

• Voith

• Stafford Manufacturing

• RINGFEDER POWER TRANSMISSION

• R+W Antriebselemente

• VULKAN

Market driver

• Increased use in high speed and high torque applications

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Lubrication and misalignment related issues

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Emerging trends in curved-tooth and continuous sleeved gear couplings

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2605315-global-gear-coupli…

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE • Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market size and forecast

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Oil and gas industry – Market size and forecast

• Power plants – Market size and forecast

• Mining and metals industry – Market size and forecast

• Others – Market size and forecast

• Market opportunity by end-user

https://www.openpr.com/news/1159194/Gear-Couplings-Global-Market-Top-Key-Players-ABB-Altra-industrial-Motion-Rexnord-Siemens-Timken-and-Forecast-to-2022.html

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• APAC – Market size and forecast

• Americas – Market size and forecast

• Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

• Emerging trends in curved-tooth and continuous sleeved gear couplings

• Consolidation and simplification of business processes

• Advances in coupling technology

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive landscape

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• ABB

• Altra Industrial Motion

• Rexnord

• Siemens

• Timken

……..CONTINUED

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)