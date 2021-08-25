Global Alfalfa Hay Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025
The global Alfalfa Hay market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Alfalfa Hay volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Alfalfa Hay market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Anderson Hay
ACX Global
Bailey Farms
Aldahra Fagavi
Grupo Oses
Gruppo Carli
Border Valley Trading
Barr-Ag
Alfa Tec
Standlee Hay
Sacate Pellet Mills
Oxbow Animal Health
M&C Hay
Accomazzo
Huishan Diary
Qiushi Grass Industry
Beijing HDR Trading
Beijing Lvtianyuan Ecological Farm
Modern Grassland
Inner Mongolia Dachen Agriculture
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Alfalfa Hay Bales
Alfalfa Hay Pellets
Alfalfa Hay Cubes
Others
Segment by Application
Dairy Cow Feed
Beef Cattle & Sheep Feed
Pig Feed
Poultry Feed
Others
