Global Contactless Ticketing Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
— Global Contactless Ticketing Industry
A contactless ticket is not inserted into a slot. It works through a handbag, wallet, etc. When a contactless ticket is used in events such as concerts, concertgoers pass through the gates without having to show their passes to door security, thanks to the embedded security of their tickets.
There is currently no technology that covers all transport modes and ticket types which highlights the need for transportation authorities to increase ticketing consumption choice via technology for ticketing ecosystems.
The smartcard market paved the way for ticketing innovations, using well-established contactless ticketing infrastructure to shift toward account-based, open systems. This brings new ticketing forms, including mobile, to the market.
This report focuses on the global Contactless Ticketing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contactless Ticketing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Apple
HID
Gemalto NV
NXP Semiconductors
CPI Card Group
Cubic
Xerox
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
NFC
Code Scanning
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Transportation
Entertainment
Government
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Contactless Ticketing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Contactless Ticketing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Contactless Ticketing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 NFC
1.4.3 Code Scanning
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Contactless Ticketing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Transportation
1.5.3 Entertainment
1.5.4 Government
1.5.5 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Apple
12.1.1 Apple Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Contactless Ticketing Introduction
12.1.4 Apple Revenue in Contactless Ticketing Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Apple Recent Development
12.2 HID
12.2.1 HID Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Contactless Ticketing Introduction
12.2.4 HID Revenue in Contactless Ticketing Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 HID Recent Development
12.3 Gemalto NV
12.3.1 Gemalto NV Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Contactless Ticketing Introduction
12.3.4 Gemalto NV Revenue in Contactless Ticketing Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Gemalto NV Recent Development
12.4 NXP Semiconductors
12.4.1 NXP Semiconductors Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Contactless Ticketing Introduction
12.4.4 NXP Semiconductors Revenue in Contactless Ticketing Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development
12.5 CPI Card Group
12.5.1 CPI Card Group Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Contactless Ticketing Introduction
12.5.4 CPI Card Group Revenue in Contactless Ticketing Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 CPI Card Group Recent Development
12.6 Cubic
12.6.1 Cubic Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Contactless Ticketing Introduction
12.6.4 Cubic Revenue in Contactless Ticketing Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Cubic Recent Development
12.7 Xerox
12.7.1 Xerox Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Contactless Ticketing Introduction
12.7.4 Xerox Revenue in Contactless Ticketing Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Xerox Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Continued .
