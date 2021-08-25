Global Environmental Sensors market 2019 Market Outlook by Regions, Recent Development, Emerging Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “Global Environmental Sensors Market Research Report 2019”.

Environmental Sensors market 2019-2025

Environmental conditions have a major impact on our well-being, comfort, and productivity. Sensirion’s sensor solutions provide detailed and reliable data on key environmental parameters such as humidity, temperature, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), particulate matter (PM2.5), and CO2. Environmental Sensing opens up new possibilities to create smarter devices that improve our comfort and well-being as well as increase energy efficiency in a wide variety of applications.

Global Market Outline: Environmental Sensors Market

The global Environmental Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Environmental Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Environmental Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Global Environmental Sensors market is segmented based on device type and end-user

The following manufacturers are covered:

Paragon

Trossen Robotics

Bosch Sensortec

Sensirion

AMS AG

Prodrive Technologies

Sensata Technologies

Stetel

Lighthouse

Raritan

Riello UPS

Valeo

SGX Sensortech

Prodrive Technologies

Axetris

AQ Elteknik AB

Siemens

MS Motorservice International

Gira

Winsen

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Humidity Sensors

Temperature Sensors

PM2.5 Sensor

CO2 Sensor

Other

Segment by Application

Automotive

Home Appliance

Internet

Industry

Other

1.2.1 Global Environmental Sensors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

