Reportocean.com “Fitness App Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Fitness App Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By App Type (Fitness and Activity Tracking, Diet and Nutrition); By Device Type (Smartphones, Tablets, Wearable Devices); By Gender; By OS Platform; By Region: Segment Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5046

The Global fitness app market size is anticipated to reach over USD 14.7 billion by 2026, according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the fitness and activity tracking segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global fitness app industry during the forecast period.

A significant increase in the obese population, changing lifestyles, and increasing health concerns primarily drive the market growth. Other driving factors include increasing occurrence of diseases associated with obesity, increasing disposable income, and increasing awareness regarding health and nutrition. The increase in obesity related diseases such as diabetes and hypertension along with sedentary lifestyles of consumers further propel the market growth. The number of memberships for health clubs and gyms has increased significantly over the years, further promoting the growth of fitness app industry. Increasing demand in developing nations, increasing penetration of mobile devices, and availability of high-speed internet services is expected provide numerous growth opportunities to the fitness app industry players during the forecast period.

A few major fitness apps available in the market include Runtastic Results, Calorie Counter & Diet Tracker, and Sweat, Kayla Itsines Fitness among others. Runtastic Results: Workout & Strength Training is offered by the Austrian company Runtastic. As part of the primary marketing strategy in fitness app industry, the company offers a wide range of portfolio with 20 different mobile apps running on all platforms. Runtastic was bought by Adidas in 2015 to increase its market share in the global fitness market industry. Sweat: Kayla Itsines Fitness is an app offered by The Bikini Body Training Company. This app provides nutrition recommendations and a series of aerobic exercises in the Bikini Body Guide (BBG) to practice at home.

In regards with the global fitness app market share, North America was in the forefront followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The increasing population in the region coupled with high disposable income drives the market growth. The sedentary lifestyle of consumers in the region has encouraged them to adopt fitness apps to stay healthy and acquire proper nutrition. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Increasing disposable incomes in developing countries of this region, rising awareness and increasing health consciousness, growing presence of fitness centres, and growing penetration of smartphones further foster the growth of the fitness app industry in this region.

The key companies profiled in the report fitness app market analysis includes MyFitnessPal Inc., Dom and Tom Tom, Motorola Mobility LLC, Grandapps, Fitbit, Azumio, WillowTree, Inc., ASICS, Under Armour, and Appster among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders bringing innovation to meet the increasing demand of consumers.

This Market Research report has segmented the global fitness app market on the basis of type, platform, deployment, gender, and region:

Fitness App Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Fitness and Activity Tracking

Diet and Nutrition

Others

Fitness App Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Devices

Fitness App Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Android

iOS

Windows

Others

Fitness App Gender Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Men

Women

Fitness App Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5046

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]