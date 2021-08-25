Global Gluten Free Food Market-Analysis By Type of Food, By Sales Channel, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023-By Sales Channel, By Region

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Gluten Free Food Market. The report assesses the gluten free food market by Type of Food (Bakery and Confectionery, Cereal and Baby Food, Ready Meals, Pasta and Pizza, Others), By Sales Channel (Conventional Channel, Hospitals and Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Hotels & Restaurants), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, Australia). The report analyzes the gluten free food market for the historical period of 2013–2017 and the forecast period of 2018–2023.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Gluten Free Food Market — Analysis By Type of Food (Bakery and Confectionery, Cereal and Baby Food, Ready Meals, Pasta and Pizza, Others), By Sales Channel, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023 — By Sales Channel (Conventional Channel, Hospitals and Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Hotels & Restaurants), By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, Australia)”, global gluten free food market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 10.14% during 2018–2023.

Key Players:

· Pinnacle Foods Inc

· Dr Schar AG

· Hain Celestial Group

· The Herp Group

· Genereal Mills Inc

· Amy’ Kitchen

· Bob’s Red natural Foods

Rising prevalence of celiac diseases across North America, primarily United States coupled with growth in the number of patients of the celiac diseases is backing the growth in the demand for the Gluten Free food. Additionally, on the back of an absence of treatment of celiac disease, the patient is bound to follow gluten free diet (GFD) for lifetime which not only propels the market for the gluten free food but also providing opportunities for the large food conglomerates and various home grown companies to venture in the gluten free food market.

Additionally, rising health related awareness, increasing labor force leading to rise in the affordability of premium food products, amplifying urbanized population is backing the demand for gluten free food products across the globe.

Scope of the Report:

Global Market By Value (Actual Period: 2013–2017, Forecast Period: 2018–2023)

Gluten Free Food Market — Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Type of Food — Bakery and Confectionery, Cereal and Baby Food, Ready Meals, Pasta and Pizza, Others

Analysis By Sales Channel (Conventional Channel, Hospitals and Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Hotels & Restaurants)

Regional Markets — North America, Europe, APAC (Actual Period: 2013–2017, Forecast Period: 2018–2023)

Gluten Free Food Market — Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Type of Food — Bakery and Confectionery, Cereal and Baby Food, Ready Meals, Pasta and Pizza, Others

Analysis By Sales Channel (Conventional Channel, Hospitals and Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Hotels & Restaurants)

Country Analysis — U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, Australia (Actual Period: 2013–2017, Forecast Period: 2018–2023)

Gluten Free Food Market — Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Type of Food — Bakery and Confectionery, Cereal and Baby Food, Ready Meals, Pasta and Pizza, Others

Analysis By Sales Channel (Conventional Channel, Hospitals and Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Hotels & Restaurants)

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics — Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

SWOT Force Analysis

Competitive Insights

The report titled “Global Gluten Free Food Market — Analysis By Type of Food (Bakery and Confectionery, Cereal and Baby Food, Ready Meals, Pasta and Pizza, Others), By Sales Channel, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023 — By Sales Channel (Conventional Channel, Hospitals and Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Hotels & Restaurants), By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country ((U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, Australia)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Gluten Free Food Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Gluten Free Food Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry dynamics for various companies across the globe.

Key Points from TOC:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Gluten Free Food Outlook

5. Global Gluten Free Food Market: Growth and Forecast

6. Global Gluten Free Food Market — Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Gluten Free Food Market Size, By Type of Food: Breakdown (%)

6.1.1 Global Gluten Free Food Market Size, By Type of Food, 2017 (%)

6.1.2 Global Gluten Free Food Market Size, By Type of Food, 2023 (%)

6.2 Global Bakery and Confectionery Market: Growth and Forecast

6.2.1 By Value (2013–2017)

6.2.2 By Value (2018E-2023F)

6.3 Global Gluten Free Cereals and Baby Food Market: Growth and Forecast

6.3.1 By Value (2013–2017)

6.3.2 By Value (2018E-2023F)

6.4 Global Gluten Free Ready Meals Market: Growth and Forecast

6.4.1 By Value (2013–2017)

6.4.2 By Value (2018E-2023F)

6.5 Global Gluten Free Pasta and Pizza Market: Growth and Forecast

6.5.1 By Value (2013–2017)

6.5.2 By Value (2018E-2023F)

6.6 Global Gluten Free Food Market Size, By Sales Channel: Breakdown (%)

6.6.1 Global Gluten Free Food Market Size, By Sales Channel, 2017 (%)

6.6.2 Global Gluten Free Food Market Size, By Sales Channel, 2023 (%)

6.6.3. Global Gluten Free Food Market Size, By Sales Channel, 2013–2017 (USD Million)

6.6.4. Global Gluten Free Food Market Size, By Sales Channel, 2018E-2023F (USD Million)

7. Global Gluten Free Food Market — Regional Analysis

8. Europe Gluten Free Food Market: Growth and Forecast

9. Europe Gluten Free Food Market — Country Analysis

10. United Kingdom Gluten Free Food Market: Growth and Forecast

11. Italy Gluten Free Food Market: Growth and Forecast

12. Germany Gluten Free Food Market: Growth and Forecast

13. North America Gluten Free Food Market: Growth and Forecast

14. North America Gluten Free Food Market — Country Analysis

15. United States Gluten Free Food Market: Growth and Forecast

16. Canada Gluten Free Food Market: Growth and Forecast

17. Asia Pacific Gluten Free Food Market: Growth and Forecast

18. Asia Pacific Gluten Free Food Market — Country Analysis

19. Australia Gluten Free Food Market: Growth and Forecast

20. China Gluten Free Food Market: Growth and Forecast

21. Japan Gluten Free Food Market: Growth and Forecast

22. ROW Gluten Free Food Market: Growth and Forecast

23. Market Dynamics

24. Competitive Landscape

(Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

