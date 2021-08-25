Global Home Exchange Service Market Size and Growth Factors Research and Projection to 2024

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global Home Exchange Service Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 132 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This report focus on Home Exchange Service market.

Home exchange, also known as house swapping, is a form of lodging in which two parties agree to offer each other homestays for a set period of time. Since no monetary exchange takes place, it is a form of barter, collaborative consumption, and sharing. Home exchange can cover any type of residence including apartments, houses, holiday cottages, boats, or recreational vehicles. It can include an exchange of the entire home or just a room. The length of the swap can vary from a weekend to over a year. The swap can be simultaneous or non simultaneous. Home exchanges are usually arranged via specific types of hospitality services and social networking services, most of which charge a fee.

Like all homestays, home exchanges offer several advantages over hotel lodging, including a lower cost and opportunities for cultural diplomacy and friendship.

According to this study, over the next five years the Home Exchange Service market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Home Exchange Service business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Home Exchange Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Home Exchange Service value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report studies the global Home Exchange Service market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global Home Exchange Service players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2019, the top players including

HomeExchange

HomeLink International

Homestay

Couchsurfing

Love Home Swap

Bedycasa

Airbnb

Culture Go Go

Wwoof

Homestayin

Casa Particular Cuba

Knok

CasaHop

Intervac

International Vacation Home Exchange (IVHE)

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Simultaneous Exchange

Non-simultaneous Exchange

Others

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Home Exchange Service in each application, can be divided into

Under Age 44

Aged 45-64

Aged 65+

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Home Exchange Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Home Exchange Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Home Exchange Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Home Exchange Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Home Exchange Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

