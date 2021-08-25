Global Insurance Market Latest Technology, Growth, Overview & Forecast 2022 | Key Players- Allianz Group, China Life Insurance Co Ltd, The People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
Global Insurance industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Global insurance market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Key Highlights
– The insurance market consists of the non-life insurance sector and the life insurance sector. The value of the market is shown in terms of gross premium incomes.
– The global insurance market had total gross written premiums of $4,760.8bn in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% between 2013 and 2017.
– The life segment was the market’s most lucrative in 2017, with total gross written premiums of $2,611.1bn, equivalent to 54.8% of the market’s overall value.
– The rapid emergence of Asia-Pacific markets, particularly China, has largely contributed to the growth of the global market. This contribution becomes more apparent from the fact that developed markets such as those in Europe or the US have steadily fallen below the global average due to saturation and high penetration rates of non-life insurance. The low interest environment, especially in Europe, has eroded the investment income of insurers, preventing stimulation through premium undercutting means.
Scope
Companies Mentioned:
Allianz Group
China Life Insurance Co Ltd
The People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
Table of Contents
Executive Summary 2
Market value 2
Market value forecast 2
Category segmentation 2
Geography segmentation 2
Market share 2
Market rivalry 2
Market Overview 7
Market definition 7
Market analysis 7
Market Data 9
Market value 9
Market Segmentation 10
Category segmentation 10
Geography segmentation 11
Market share 12
Market Outlook 13
Market value forecast 13
Five Forces Analysis 14
Summary 14
Buyer power 15
Supplier power 17
New entrants 19
Threat of substitutes 21
Degree of rivalry 22
Leading Companies 24
Allianz Group 24
China Life Insurance Co Ltd 28
The People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited 32
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company 36
Methodology 39
Industry associations 40
Related MarketLine research 40
Appendix 41
About MarketLine 41
