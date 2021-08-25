Global LED Light Bulbs Market Growing Demand 2019 to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global LED Light Bulbs Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 135 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive LED Light Bulbs Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

LED Light Bulbs [LED Lighting] is a kind semiconductor light-emitting solid device, which can convert the energy from an electric current into light.

Scope of the Report:

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the LED Light Bulbs industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Asia.

The global LED Light Bulbs market will reach revenue of approximately 23471.61 M USD in 2015, and is expected to reach 32200.15 M USD in 2021.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in China and Europe. Osram and Philips captured the top two revenue share spots in the LED Light Bulbs market in 2015. MUSASHI dominated with 6.71% production volume share, followed by Philips with 6.88% production volume share.

The worldwide market for LED Light Bulbs is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 3460 million US$ in 2024, from 2370 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the LED Light Bulbs in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Osram

Philips

GE Lighting

Acuity Brands

Eaton

Cree

Panasonic

Toshiba

Sharp

Yankon Lighting

Opple

Hubbell

Zumtobel Group

NVC (ETI)

Nichia

FSL

TCP

Havells

Mitsubishi

MLS

Market Segment by Type, covers

Spot light

Street light

Tube light

WALL washer light

Bulb

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Office

Shop

Hospitality

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe LED Light Bulbs product scope , market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of LED Light Bulbs, with price , sales, revenue and global market share of LED Light Bulbs in 2017 and 2018.

, sales, revenue and global market share of LED Light Bulbs in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the LED Light Bulbs competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the LED Light Bulbs breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world , from 2014 to 2019.

, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application , with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, LED Light Bulbs market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe LED Light Bulbs sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

