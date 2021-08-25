Global Oil & Gas Well Drilling Machinery Market Research Report, Market size, Status, Revenue, Consumption, Import and Future Forecast to 2019-2023

Global Oil & Gas Well Drilling Machinery Market Research Report 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

Geographically, global Oil & Gas Well Drilling Machinery market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Baker Hughes Incorporated

FMC Technologies

Weatherford International

National Oilwell Varco

Dril-Quip

Cameron International Corporation

Forum Energy Technologies

Sofec

S.P.M. Flow Control

J-W Operating Company

Hydril USA Distribution

Lincoln Manufacturing

Derrick Corporation

Vetco Gray

TSC Offshore Corporation

On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into

Rotary oil and gas field drilling machinery and equipment

Other oil and gas field drilling machinery and equipment

Oil and gas field production machinery and equipment (excluding pumps)

Portable drilling rigs and parts (above ground)

Oil and gas field derricks and well surveying machinery

Oil and gas field machinery and equipment manufacturing

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Oil & Gas Well Drilling Machinery for each application, including

Oil

Gas

Oil and gas field derricks and well surveying machinery

Oil and gas field machinery and equipment manufacturing

Production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate are the key targets for Oil & Gas Well Drilling Machinery from 2013 to 2024 (forecast) in these regions

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Definition and Specification

1.2 Report Overview

1.2.1 Manufacturers Overview

1.2.2 Regions Overview

1.2.3 Type Overview

1.2.4 Application Overview

1.3 Industrial Chain

1.3.1 Oil & Gas Well Drilling Machinery Overall Industrial Chain

1.3.2 Upstream

1.3.3 Downstream

1.4 Industry Situation

1.4.1 Industrial Policy

1.4.2 Product Preference

1.4.3 Economic/Political Environment

1.5 SWOT Analysis

5 Market Performance for Manufacturers

5.1 Global Oil & Gas Well Drilling Machinery Production (K Units) and Market Share by Manufacturers 2013-2018

5.2 Global Oil & Gas Well Drilling Machinery Revenue (M USD) and Market Share by Manufacturers 2013-2018

5.3 Global Oil & Gas Well Drilling Machinery Price (USD/Unit) of Manufacturers 2013-2018

5.4 Global Oil & Gas Well Drilling Machinery Gross Margin of Manufacturers 2013-2018

5.5 Market Concentration

13 Market Forecast 2019-2024

13.1 Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD), Market Share and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.1.1 Global Oil & Gas Well Drilling Machinery Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Market Share by Regions 2019-2024

13.1.2 Global Oil & Gas Well Drilling Machinery Production (K Units) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.1.3 China Oil & Gas Well Drilling Machinery Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.1.4 USA Oil & Gas Well Drilling Machinery Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.1.5 Europe Oil & Gas Well Drilling Machinery Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.1.6 Japan Oil & Gas Well Drilling Machinery Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.1.7 Korea Oil & Gas Well Drilling Machinery Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.1.8 India Oil & Gas Well Drilling Machinery Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.1.9 Southeast Asia Oil & Gas Well Drilling Machinery Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.1.10 South America Oil & Gas Well Drilling Machinery Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.2 Sales, Sales Value and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.2.1 Global Oil & Gas Well Drilling Machinery Consumption and Market Share by Regions 2019-2024

13.2.2 Global Oil & Gas Well Drilling Machinery Sales, Sales Value and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.2.3 China Oil & Gas Well Drilling Machinery Sales, Sales Value and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.2.4 USA Oil & Gas Well Drilling Machinery Sales, Sales Value and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.2.5 Europe Oil & Gas Well Drilling Machinery Sales, Sales Value and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.2.6 Japan Oil & Gas Well Drilling Machinery Sales, Sales Value and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.2.7 Korea Oil & Gas Well Drilling Machinery Sales, Sales Value and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.2.8 India Oil & Gas Well Drilling Machinery Sales, Sales Value and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.2.9 Southeast Asia Oil & Gas Well Drilling Machinery Sales, Sales Value and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.2.10 South America Oil & Gas Well Drilling Machinery Sales, Sales Value and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.3 Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) by Types 2019-2024

13.3.1 Overall Market Performance

13.3.2 Rotary oil and gas field drilling machinery and equipment Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.3.3 Other oil and gas field drilling machinery and equipment Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.3.4 Oil and gas field production machinery and equipment (excluding pumps) Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.3.5 Portable drilling rigs and parts (above ground) Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.4 Sales by Application 2019-2024

13.4.1 Overall Market Performance

13.4.2 Oil Sales and and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.4.3 Gas Sales and and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.5 Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Profit

13.5.1 Global Oil & Gas Well Drilling Machinery Price (USD/Unit) Trend 2019-2024

13.5.2 Global Oil & Gas Well Drilling Machinery Gross Profit Trend 2019-2024

