Global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Industry 2019: Status, Size, Share, Trends and Application 2025

OSAT stands for Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test. This report focuses on OSAT Providers. Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (manufacturing) provide third-party IC-packaging and test services.The OSATs are merchant vendors. IDMs and foundries with internal packaging operations also outsource a certain percentage of their IC-packaging production to the OSATs. The fabless companies also outsource their packaging to the OSATs and/or foundries.

OSAT technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

In 2018, the global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) market size was 27700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 44400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-2025.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2521612

This report focuses on the global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ASE Group

Amkor

JECT

SPIL

Powertech Technology Inc

TSHT

TFME

UTAC

Chipbond

ChipMOS

KYEC

Unisem

Walton Advanced Engineering

Signetics

Hana Micron

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Test Service

Assembly Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Communication

Computing & networking

Consumer electronics

Others

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-outsourced-semiconductor-assembly-and-test-osat-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2521612

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]