Global Self-Sealing Tires market 2019 Market Effectiveness, Business Strategies with Competitive Landscape Analysis
Self-Sealing Tires market 2019-2025
Self-Sealing tire is a tire that can continue to drive safely when the piercing object breaks through the tire from the outside.
The technical principle of the Self-Sealing tire is to form a special protective cover by spraying a layer of nano-intelligent material on the inner wall of the tire. When the puncture penetrates the carcass from the outside, the nano-intelligent material will tightly wrap the puncture to prevent gas from overflowing. When the puncture is pulled out from the carcass, the nano-intelligent material will automatically gather at the perforation to prevent gas vent.
Global Market Outline: Self-Sealing Tires Market
The global Self-Sealing Tires market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Self-Sealing Tires volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Self-Sealing Tires market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Global Self-Sealing Tires market is segmented based on device type and end-user
The following manufacturers are covered:
Continental
Michelin
LINGLONG TIRE
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Diagonal Tires
Radial Tires
Segment by Application
Commercial Vehicles
Passenger Vehicles
1.2.2 Diagonal Tires
1.2.3 Radial Tires
