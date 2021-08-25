Global Skincare Market Size 2019; Renowned Players Like Beiersdorf AG, L’Oreal SA, The Procter & Gamble Co, Unilever N.V.
Global Skincare industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Global skincare market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Get a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2081797
Key Highlights
– The skincare market consists of the retail sale of facial care, body care, hand care, depilatories, and make-up remover products. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions have been made using constant annual average 2017 exchange rates.
– The global skincare market had total revenues of $120.7bn in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.14% between 2013 and 2017.
– Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 3.3% between 2013 and 2017, to reach a total of 17,367.4 million units in 2017.
– Increasing demand for premium products, such as organic with multiple benefits, rising disposable income, and the look good factor due to the rising selfie trend, are the major factors contributing to the growth of the global skincare market.
Scope
– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the skincare market in the global
– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the globalskincare market
– Leading company profiles reveal details of key skincare market players’ global operations and financial performance
– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Global skincare market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Reasons to buy
– What was the size of the Global skincare market by value in 2017?
– What will be the size of the Global skincare market in 2022?
– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Global skincare market?
– How has the market performed over the last five years?
– Who are the top competitiors in the global’s skincare market?
Make an Inquiry before Buying this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2081797
Companies Mentioned:
Beiersdorf AG
L’Oreal SA
The Procter & Gamble Co
Unilever N.V.
Executive Summary 2
Market value 2
Market value forecast 2
Market volume 2
Market volume forecast 2
Category segmentation 2
Geography segmentation 2
Market share 2
Market rivalry 2
Market Overview 7
Market definition 7
Market analysis 7
Market Data 8
Market value 8
Market volume 9
Market Segmentation 10
Category segmentation 10
Geography segmentation 11
Market share 12
Market distribution 13
Market Outlook 14
Market value forecast 14
Market volume forecast 15
Five Forces Analysis 16
Summary 16
Buyer power 17
Supplier power 18
New entrants 19
Threat of substitutes 21
Degree of rivalry 22
Leading Companies 23
Beiersdorf AG 23
L’Oreal SA 26
The Procter & Gamble Co 29
Unilever N.V. 32
Methodology 35
Industry associations 36
Related MarketLine research 36
Appendix 37
About MarketLine 37
Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-skincare