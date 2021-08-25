Reportocean.com “Sugar Confectionery Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Sugar Confectionery Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Hard-Boiled Sweets, Gums and Jellies, Caramels and Toffees, Medicated Confectionery, Others); By Distribution Channel; By Region: Segment Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5043

The global sugar confectionery market size is anticipated to reach USD 69.5 billion by 2026, according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the offline stores segment dominated the global sugar confectionery industry, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

A significant increase in population, changing eating habits, and rising disposable income drive the market growth. Other factors influencing the global sugar confectionery industry include growing inclination towards gifting of confectionery products, and investments by market players in promotional activities, advertising campaigns, and social media marketing. Improvement in lifestyle due to rise in income level, especially in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific, further fuels the market growth.

Factors such as increase in per capita income, changes in consumer behavior, and rising trend of e-commerce are expected to accelerate the growth of sugar confectionery industry in the coming years. However, increasing health awareness, rising cases of obesity related diseases, and shift in trend towards consumption of low calorie food are expected to restrict the growth of the sugar confectionery industry. Increasing demand from developing nations, rising demand for organic and premium chocolate products, and growing trend of gifting confectionery products are factors expected provide numerous growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The increasing population in the region coupled with rising disposable income drives the market growth in the region. The increasing demand of Sugar Confectionery in the region is expected to be driven by growth in countries such as China, Japan, and India. The development in retail market, stable economic growth, and growing trend of using sugar confectionery as gifts supports the market growth in the region.

The well-known companies profiled in the sugar confectionery market analysis report include Nestle SA, Mondelez International, Perfetti Van Meller, Lindt & Sprungli, Hershey Food Corp, Ferrero Group, Mars Incorporated, Kraft Foods Co., WM Wrigley JR Company, and Haribo GmbH & Co. KG among others. These companies are consistently launching new products to enhance their offerings in the global sugar confectionery industry. With change in lifestyles, companies are innovating and introducing new products to cater the growing needs of the customers. Leading companies are also acquiring other companies, and enhancing their product offerings to improve their market reach. Acquisitions enable key players to increase their market potential in terms of geographic expansion and expansion of customer base.

This Market Research report has segmented the global sugar confectionery market on the basis of type, distribution channel and region:

Sugar Confectionery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Hard-Boiled Sweets

Gums and Jellies

Caramels and Toffees

Medicated Confectionery

Others

Sugar Confectionery Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Offline Stores

Online Channels

Sugar Confectionery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5043

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]