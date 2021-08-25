Goat Milk Products Market Insights & Projections, 2019 to 2023 with Profiles on Key Players

The goat milk products market is segmented by product type into concentrated products, fermented products, powdered products, fat-rich products, and others. The fermented products segment holds the maximum share in goat milk products market owing to the high demand for fermented products such as cheese. Goat cheese has a tangy taste and crumbly texture due to which fermented goat milk products are gaining huge demand among consumers. Fermentation of dairy enhances the beneficial properties present in milk, due to which, fermented goat milk products have great health benefits, including anti-allergenic, probiotic and anti-carcinogenic.

The goat milk products market is segmented by packaging type into bottles, cartons, cans, tubs, and others. The tubs segment accounts for the maximum share in goat milk products market owing to the convenience of consumption and cost-effectiveness. Tubs are gaining huge demand among consumers since dairy products packaged in tubs have a higher shelf life, convenient to consume, and durable.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players in the global goat milk products market are Emmi Group (Switzerland), Ausnutria Dairy Ingredients (The Netherlands), The Good Goat Milk Co. (New Zealand), Hogwegt Group (The Netherlands), Delamere Dairy, Ltd. (UK), AVH Dairy (The Netherlands), Orient EuroPharma Co. Ltd. (China), Saputo, Inc. (Canada), Hay Dairies Pte, Ltd. (Singapore), and Quidditas Farms Pvt., Ltd. (India).

Market Segmentation:

The global goat milk products market has been segmented into product type, packaging type, distribution channel, and region.

The market by product type has been segmented into concentrated products, fermented products, powdered products, fat-rich products, and others.

The market, by packaging type, has been segmented into bottles, cartons, cans, tubs, and others.

The market, by distribution channel, has been segmented into store based and non-store based.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the global goat milk products market owing to the high goat population in countries such as India, China, and Bangladesh. Consumption of goat cheese, goat milk, and goat milk based infant formulas in this region is increasing owing to the growing population and health concern among consumers.

Europe holds a decent market share since milk and milk products are used either for direct consumption or in food preparation. France is the highest producer of goat cheese in this region. Favorable taste and long shelf life of goat milk are driving the European market.

